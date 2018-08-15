IFA Redfish
HOUMA—Top 10 teams from the IFA Redfish-Louisiana Division tournament held in August from Falgout Canal Marina in Theriot with anglers, total weight of their two redfish (less than 27 inches long) in pounds and winnings (includes payout & contingency prize money):
1, Taylor Trevor-Steve Ward, 18.03 pounds, $29,000. 2, Mark Cowart-Michael Cowart, 17.54, $6,513. 3, Stephen Peterman-Kristian Robert, 17.53, $3,752. 4, Kris Howell-Jason McMahan, 16.84. 5, Kirk Davis-Kyle Rodrigue, 16.52.
6, Casey Brunning-Ty Hibbs, 16.40. 7, Pierre Dubord-Ronney Smith, 16.26. 8, Bobby Weir-Matthew Schoen, 15.99. 9, Chuck Turner-Trey Fryfogle, 15.88. 10, Heath Martin-Kelly Green, 15.78.
Big Fish: Trevor-Ward, 9.48 pounds, $500.
IFA Hobie Kayak
HOUMA—Top 10 anglers from the IFA Hobie Kayak-Louisiana Division tournament with anglers, total lengths of redfish-trout, total combined length of their two-fish catch and winnings (includes cash & contingency awards; ties broken by longest speckled trout):
1, Clayton Shilling, 56.38 inches, $2,100. 2, Owen Caraway, 56.0 inches, $600. 3, Arlo Burgos, 56.0 inches, $390. 4, Jimmy Baker, 56.0 inches. 5, Brandon Thibodaux, 55.25 inches.
6, Lance Burgos, 54.25 inches. 7, Mathew Carr, 54.13 inches. 8, Scott Bienvenu, 53.75 inches. 9, Trent Steege, 53.75 inches. 10, Matthew Vann, 53.38 inches.