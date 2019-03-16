Joe Landry of Scott had the best shot of the day Saturday and led the final group of qualifiers for Sunday’s finals in the Cypress Bayou Casino & Hotel $1 Million Hole-in-One Challenge.
Landry hit his tee shot seven feet, five inches from the pin on the 118-yard eighth hole at Le Triomphe Saturday and was one of five players qualifying to take part in the final round of the opening event of the Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS.
Landry led a group of qualifiers that included David Hebert of Broussard (8’ 2”), Bob Delahoussaye of Broussard (8’ 4”), Leonard Breaux of Youngsville (8’ 5”) and Chip Clark of Broussard (10’ 6”). That group qualified during the Web.com Challenge tournament held Saturday on the home course for next week’s $550,000 Web.com Tour event.
Le Triomphe was the sixth and final qualifying site, and a total of 40 golfers have now qualified for Sunday’s 3:30 p.m. finals to be held at the eighth hole at Le Triomphe Golf Club. Sunday’s final round is the official kickoff for the Chitimacha Louisiana Open, the sixth event on this year’s Web.com Tour with competition beginning Thursday.
At Sunday’s finals, each qualifier will get one swing on the 180-yard hole, and the closest to the hole will win a $1,000 cash prize. Prizes will also be awarded to the second and third place finishers, and if a player holes out for an ace in the finals, he or she will claim the $1 million top prize.
Golfers had previously qualified at events held at The Farm d’Allie Golf Club in Carencro, Les Vieux Chenes Golf Club in Youngsville and Oakbourne Country Club, The Wetlands Golf Club and Hebert Municipal in Lafayette.
Players may also claim a spot in the finals prior to the start of Sunday’s event by making a $100 contribution to the Animal Rescue Foundation of Louisiana, the benefiting charity for the Hole-in-One. More information is available by calling the Chitimacha Louisiana Open office at (337) 593-8000 or 857-8754.