Chloe Bennett

LSU Eunice pitcher Chloe Bennett joined outfielder Maddie Leal in earning all-Region reognition by the NJCAA and the NFCA this week.

 Courtesy of LSU Eunice Communications

 LSU Eunice softball standouts Maddie Leal and Chloe Bennett have been selected to all-Region teams by both the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) and the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA).

Leal and Bennett were both first team members of the NJCAA All-Region 23 squad, while Leal was a first-team representative on the NFCA All-South team. Bennett was named to the All-South second team.

As a result, both LSUE standouts are now eligible for All-American recognition later this month.

A Southeastern signee, Leal is a Houston native and led the Bengals with a .414 average, 53 runs, 77 hits and 19 doubles.

Rosepine product Bennett was 23-10 with a 2.84 ERA with a school-record 240 strikeouts this season.

As a team, the Bengals were 26-22 and qualified for nationals for the 10th time in program history.