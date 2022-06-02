LSU Eunice softball standouts Maddie Leal and Chloe Bennett have been selected to all-Region teams by both the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) and the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA).
Leal and Bennett were both first team members of the NJCAA All-Region 23 squad, while Leal was a first-team representative on the NFCA All-South team. Bennett was named to the All-South second team.
As a result, both LSUE standouts are now eligible for All-American recognition later this month.
A Southeastern signee, Leal is a Houston native and led the Bengals with a .414 average, 53 runs, 77 hits and 19 doubles.
Rosepine product Bennett was 23-10 with a 2.84 ERA with a school-record 240 strikeouts this season.
As a team, the Bengals were 26-22 and qualified for nationals for the 10th time in program history.