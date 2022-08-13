MONDAY-FRIDAY
HUMMER WEEK: 3-4 p.m. daily webinar seminar series on hummingbirds. Fee $30/series or $12/day from Texas A&M AgriLife Extension. Email: emily.grant@ag.tamu.edu
TUESDAY
LOUISIANA OYSTER TASK FORCE MEETING: 1 p.m., East Bank Regional Library, 4747 West Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
FRIDAY
FRIDAY NIGHT COOKIE JAR BASS SERIES: 7 p.m.-midnight, LA Express landing, Jarreau. Fee $40/boat, max 2 anglers. Weekly event through Sept. 9. Call Storm Randall (225) 937-0489.
SATURDAY
NSCA MONTHLY SHOOT: 8 a.m., Covey Rise Gun Club, 58256 Covey Rise Drive, Husser. 100 Main, 50 Super Sport & 50 target 5-Stand. Fees $40-$70. Lunch included. Call (985) 747-0310. Email: office@coveyriselodge.com
NRA BASIC PISTOL/CONCEALED CARRY PERMIT COURSE: 9 a.m., High Point Shooting Grounds, Belle Chasse. Provided by The Carlton Group. Fee $110 (with $20 registration deposit applied to fee). Call John Carlton (504) 329-8667. Email: jcarlton.tcg@gmail.com.
ONGOING
STATEWIDE TOURNAMENT & ANGLERS’ RODEO: CCA summer-long fishing contest through Sept. 5. Website: ccalouisiana.com
AROUND THE CORNER
AUG. 22—RED STICK FLY FISHERS FLY TYING: 7 p.m., Room 204, Adult Education Building, Broadmoor Methodist, 10230 Mollylea Drive, Baton Rouge. Website: rsff.org.
AUG. 22-25—GULF OF MEXICO FISHERY MANAGEMENT COUNCIL MEETING: Omni Hotel, Corpus Christi, Texas. Webinar available. Top adenga items: Aug. 22, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Reef Fish, Data Collection & Coral committees; Aug. 23, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Reef Fish Committee; Aug. 24, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Migratory Species, Sustainable Fisheries, wind energy report, full council & 1:30-5 p.m. public comment; Aug. 25, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., full council, final action on modifying red snapper catch limits. Website: gulfcouncil.org
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Red snapper (Fridays-Sundays only), lane, blackfin, queen and silk snappers & wenchmen among other snapper species & all groupers, including gag, red grouper, except closed for goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
CLOSED SEASONS: Greater amberjack & gray triggerfish.
SHRIMP: Fall inshore season open in three zones & Aug. 15 in two other areas (Lake Borgne/Biloxi March & Mermentau River). Map outlines: wlf.louisiana.gov “shrimp seasons”
LDWF UPDATES
- Lake Concordia public boat ramp closed for repairs.
- Elmer’s Island Wildlife Refuge open.
- Closed: Atchafalaya Delta WMA Wax Lake Outlet campground; Pointe-aux-Chenes WMA fishing piers & boat launch next to Island Road water control structure & at northeast corner Wonder Lake (three other Island Road piers & boat launch remain open); and, Deer Park oxbow launch (Concordia Parish).
