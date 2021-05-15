Bassmaster Elite
GADSDEN, Ala. — Monday’s final top 10 from the four-day Whataburger Bassmaster Elite series event held on Lake Fork with anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed in parentheses (5-bass daily limit), total weight in pounds and ounces and prize winnings. Also listed are Louisiana anglers, big-bass daily/overall winners, contingency money winners and Angler of the Year standings with top Louisiana anglers. Only the top 49 in the 98-angler field moved to the third round, and only the top 10 advanced to the final round:
Top 10: 1, Wes Logan, Springville, Ala. (20) 57 pounds, 9 ounces, $100,000. 2, Paul Mueller, Naugatuck, Conn. (20) 56-3, $35,000. 3, Gerald Swindle, Guntersville, Ala. (20) 54-2, $30,000. 4, Jason Christie, Park Hill, Okla. (20) 52-13, $25,000. 5, Matt Arey, Shelby, N.C. (20) 52-1, $20,000.
6, Bryan New, Belmont, N.C. (20) 50-2, $19,000. 7, Bob Downey, Hudson, Wis. (20) 49-10, $18,000. 8, Brock Mosley, Collinsville, Miss. (20) 47-7, $17,000. 9, Austin Felix, Eden Prairie, Minn. (20) 46-4, $16,000. 10, Todd Auten, Lake Wylie, S.C. (17) 42-11, $15,000.
Louisiana anglers: 16, Greg Hackney, Gonzales (15) 34-12, $10,000. 33, Caleb Sumrall, New Iberia (14) 29-12, $10,000. 59, Derek Hudnall, Denham Springs (10) 17-10, $2,500. 67, Brett Preuett, Monroe (10) 16-5, $2,500. 68, Tyler Rivet, Raceland (9) 16-5, $2,500. 72, Darold Gleason, Many (9) 15-10, $2,500. 88, Robbie Latuso, Gonzales (6) 11-10. 93, Quentin Cappo, Prairieville (8) 10-7.
Phoenix Boats Big Bass: Overall, Mueller, 6-6, $1,000; Day 1, Clark Wendlandt, Leander, Texas, 5-4, $1,000; Day 2, Cliff Prince, Palatka, Florida, 5-11, $1,000; Day 3, Jay Yelas, Lincoln City, Oregon, 5-6, $1,000; Day 4, Mueller, 6-6, $1,000.
Toyota Bonus Bucks: Mueller, $3,000; Christie, $2,000.
Yamaha Power Pay: Logan, $4,000; Christie, $1,500.
AOY standings: Seth Feider, 525 points. Patrick Walters, 484. Mosley, 464. Brandon Palaniuk, 462. Christie, 457. Top Louisiana anglers: Sumrall, 360. Hackney, 354.