Louisiana’s recreational offshore anglers will be allowed to catch red snapper under new guidelines issued Wednesday by the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
Beginning Friday, the red snapper season will run daily with a new catch limit of four fish per day.
With catches near zero during the last three weeks because of Hurricane Ida, state fisheries managers, using the LA Creel date-monitoring system, determined Louisiana fishermen have taken 587,801 pounds (70%) of the state’s 2021 private recreational allocation of 832,493 pounds during the current season, which previously allowed Friday-through-Sunday seasons with a two-per-day limit.
That leaves 244,692 uncaught pounds. Any pounds remaining in the annual quota will go into a pool to be shared by the five Gulf States in 2022.
“Providing this opportunity will help bring business back to our marinas, docks, and the charter fishing industry, especially in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida,” LDWF secretary Jack Montoucet said. “Opening this season now also allows anglers the ability to harvest amberjack and red snapper simultaneously as the recreational greater amberjack season is scheduled to run through October.”