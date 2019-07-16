NICHOLLS

ON STAGE: 9:30-9:55 a.m. Thursday on ESPN3.com

COACH: Tim Rebowe (5th year)

PLAYERS: QB Chase Fourcade, DL Sully Laiche

THE BUZZ: It’s only fitting that Fourcade and Laiche, both preseason first-team All-SLC picks, represent the school at media day before their senior season. Fourcade, the reigning SLC player of the year, and Laiche, a first-team FCS All-American in 2016, were two of the building blocks for Rebowe’s program in just his second season with the Colonels.

NORTHWESTERN STATE

ON STAGE: 11-11:25 a.m. Thursday on ESPN3.com

COACH: Brad Laird (2nd year)

PLAYERS: OL Chris Zirkle, DB Nick Forde

THE BUZZ: A second-team preseason All-SLC pick, Zirkle has made 21 career starts — the most among Demons returning linemen — anchoring a unit that helped his team rank second in passing in 2018. A safety, Forde was a 10-game starter who was among the top tacklers at the position for a unit that ranked in the middle of the SLC in pass defense.

McNEESE STATE

ON STAGE: 2:15-2:40 p.m. Thursday on ESPN3.com

COACH: Sterlin Gilbert (1st year)

PLAYERS: QB Cody Orgeron, DE Chris Livings

THE BUZZ: Orgeron, the son of LSU coach Ed Orgeron, makes his media day debut as the likely starting quarterback for the Cowboys after a solid spring that saw the junior take most of the snaps with the No. 1 offense. Livings, a senior who has 20½ career sacks, needs 10½ more to set the school’s all-time record.

SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA

ON STAGE: 1:15-1:40 p.m. Thursday on ESPN3.com

COACH: Frank Scelfo (2nd year)

PLAYERS: QB Chason Virgil, DL Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund

THE BUZZ: Virgil, a Fresno State transfer, returns for his senior season after leading the SLC with 3,034 passing yards to go with 17 TDs under Scelfo, who’s tutored quarterbacks like Nick Foles and Blake Bortles during his career. Adeyemi-Berglund is a second-team preseason All-SLC pick who was the Lions’ most consistent lineman last season with 63 tackles and six sacks.