It’s clear, redfish are on the agenda for August.
The discussion started in late July when fishermen from Buras, Venice and points west to Grand Isle and The Fourchon noticed how many undersized redfish were inhaling live and artificial offerings.
At one point, a fishermen called to say he wasn’t buying live shrimp, not if he was going to catch 20 or more 12-14 inch-lond redfish – the minimum “keeper” size is 16 inches – at the going rate of 35 cents per live shrimp.
“I used up more than 10 bucks of live shrimp on fish we returned to the water,” he said.
Then along came the Inshore Fishing Association’s Louisiana Redfish tournament stop in Houma, and launch from Falgout Canal earlier this month. The IFA’s Kayak tournament adventure happened the same weekend.
Florida anglers Trevor Taylor and Steve Ward found out why so many out-of-state fishermen love south Louisiana waters. They won the IFA Redfish stip with two “slot” reds weighing an incredible 18.03 pounds and took home a fully rigged Ranger RB190 boat rigged with a 90-horsepower, four-stroke Mercury outboard. A 9.48-pound red topped their catch and earned another $500.
They said they ran some 25 miles in rain to catch their fish on “soft plastics and copper spoons.”
Florida had second place, too, with Michael and Mark Cowart hauling in 7.54 pounds.
Louisiana’s Kristian Robert, from Pearl River, and New Orleanian Stephen Peterman were third at 17.53 pounds on their 160-mile fishing trip.
Prairieville’s Clayton Shilling won the Kayak tournament with a combined length of 56.38 inches totaled from a hefty 42.24-inch redfish and a 14.13-inch speckled trout. Shilling said he fished the Grand Isle area to win $1,000 in cash and a Power-Pole Micro anchor, plus another $400 in contingency prize money.
Ride the Bull
Next on the redfish scene is Ride the Bull 9, the annual event drawing kayakers and other paddlecraft anglers from as many as 20 states and a couple of foreign countries.
The event drew more than 700 anglers last year, and, this year, is set to go from the Bridge Side Marina headquaters on Grand Isle Aug. 24 for registration with fishing action set Aug. 25.
It’s a redfish-only event and based on the heaviest bull redfish found in Caminada Pass. Here’s how: An angler catches a red, then “chase” boats spread throughout the pass get the fish from the angler, then bring the fish to the scales where it’s weighed, tagged with a Louisiana Program tag, then released back into the pass.
Registration is $85 and includes a goody bag, and Friday night and Saturday afternoon meals. You can sign up on website: ccalouisiana.com.
11th-hour snapper
Judging from emails and other communications, recreational fishermen said they were stunned about receiving a notice late Saturday afternoon about Sunday being the final day of the recreational red snapper season.
The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries’ email hit at 5 p.m. Saturday with the news the shutdown of Exempted Fishing Permit season for red snapper was set for 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 12.
When the state Wildlife and Fisheries Commission set the dates for the season – remember it opened May 25 – it gave LDWF secretary Jack Montoucet the authority to close the season when state marine biologists in charge of the federeally accredited LA Creel system believe fishermen would come close to the state’s 743,000 pounds red snapper quota taken in state and federal waters.
Through the end of July, LA Creel’s estimates hit 651,495 pounds, which left two more weeks to count the recreational catch. It’s apparent LA Creel managers believed the state would come close to the quota when the three-day seasons of Aug. 3-5 and Aug. 10-12 were counted.
With the closure, recreational fishermen can look forward to another EFP season already on the books for 2019.
Triggerfish, too
The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council’s release issued late last week closed the gray triggerfish season throughout the gulf’s federal waters at 12:01 a.m. local time Friday, Aug. 17 and will remain closed for the rest of 2018. It meant the season lasted 16 days (Aug. 1-Aug. 16) for recreational anglers and charter operations.
The GMFMC explained this year’s quota was 217,100 pounds and “data indicate that recreational harvest of gray triggerfish has met the annual catch target.”