WEATHER
Sunday in Avondale
A beautiful finish to tournament week. Partly cloudy. High 82. S
LEADING/LURKING
Jon Rahm birdied 18 to put him and Ryan Palmer in a tie for first at 23-under par with the team of Scott Stallings and Trey Mullinax. Branden Grace and Justin Harding are one back at 22 under after a Saturday-best 11-under 61, while Brian Gay/Rory Sabbatini and Peter Malnati/Billy Hurley II were at 20 under.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“I usually want to have a cart if I’m going to play more than 18 holes.”
— Joel Dahmen after he and partner Brandon Harkins played 26 holes because of delays from Thursday’s heavy rains
STAT OF THE DAY
2
Saturday’s best ball format is considered easier than the alternate shot teams will play again Sunday. That showed in the fact only two of 39 teams — Whee Kim/Sungjae Im and Cody Gribble/Joel Garber — shot over par. Kim/Im shot 73 while Gribble/Garber shot 76. Twenty-five teams were over par in Friday’s alternate shot round.
HOLE OF THE DAY
No. 17, Par 3, 225 yards
Traditionally one of the hardest holes at TPC Louisiana, No. 17 was the toughest Saturday, allowing only three birdies and playing to a stroke average of 3.231. Even co-leaders Rahm and Palmer both hit in the water here, leading to their only bogey.