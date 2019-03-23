BROUSSARD — Justin Lower is playing some of the best golf in his life.

Over his past seven competitive rounds, Lower has shot an astounding 44-under par. That includes a bogey-free, 7-under 64 to grab a two-shot lead after the third round of the Chitimacha Louisiana Open at Le Triomphe Country Club.

That 7-under was tied for the day's best with Matt Gellerman and put Lower ahead of Ben Kohles and Vince Covello, who are tied at 16-under.

“I’m just trying to take it a shot at a time to be honest with you,” Lower said. “It’s the calmest I’ve ever been for all the tournament rounds I’ve ever played. I know what stands in front of me tomorrow. It will be one of the toughest rounds I’ve ever played.

“I’ve been out here before (at Le Triomphe) but never in the lead.”

Covello, the leader heading into the weekend, continued his solid play shooting a 67. He entered Saturday’s round as the tournament leader in greens hit in regulation and continued that consistent play.

“I hit 16 greens again today,” Covello said. “It was a pretty stress-free round of golf again.”

Covello credits his iron play and long-distance putting as the factors that have put him in a position to win the tournament.

“The better you are with those things, the easier it is to get those par and birdie opportunities it takes to win these things,” Covello said.

Kohles, who was in a position to win last year’s Louisiana Open, started hot with an eagle to open his round and three consecutive birdies on the back nine to shoot 5-under 66.

“Another solid day. I’m just trying to stay within myself and stay in the moment,” he said.

“I’ve been here before, and it’s a lot easier that second, third or forth time. I won’t do much scoreboard watching until the end, but it’s going to be tougher to put numbers up with the conditions being a little worse tomorrow.”