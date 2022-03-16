For Baton Rouge high school golfers Boyd Owens and Luke Haskew deciding to Monday qualify for this weekend’s Chitimacha Louisiana Open on the Korn Ferry Tour seemed like a no-lose situation.
If they failed, they were supposed to. At least they’d get to miss a day of school going for it.
If it worked, what an experience it would be.
Well, it worked for both and the duo will be part of the 144-player field teeing off Thursday at the LeTriomphe Golf and Country Club in Broussard.
“It’s close to home,” University High golfer Haskew said. “Alexandria’s about a two and a half hour drive, plus I’ve made at the course the qualifier was at before, so I knew what to do. It was something for fun. I got to miss school for one day at the least and now I get to miss for a week.
“I just felt like I was good enough to qualify and I went out there and played well.”
Haskew shot 65 at the Links on the Bayou golf course, surviving a 7-for-3 playoff.
Haskew said former LSU PGA Tour star David Toms texted him after he qualified.
“He told me to just play well and have fun and learn from the guys,” Haskew said. “That was pretty cool.”
Episcopal High’s Owens shot 63 at Oakwing in Alexandria out of 120 players battling for four spots.
“Just kind of go out and kind of play my own game and hope my putter gets out,” Owens said. “I knew I was playing against a bunch of pros, so it’s kind of a learning experience from me just to see how they act. It ended up I had my ‘A’ game and played really well.”
So far, Owens still feels like a fan on the course.
“It’s just a bit weird to walk around and see all of these pros that I know and looked up to as college athletes,” he said. “Just seeing them out here as been really cool.”
Both missed high school matches this week, but Haskew said his goals don’t change.
“To play as well as I can and try to compete,” he said. “Every tournament I got into, my mindset is to try to win. In my mind, there’s no reason to play in a tournament for any other reason. Also, I want to learn from pros … see how they go about their business compared to how I do it.”
For Owens, those results have been mixed thus far this week.
“A couple have really helped me out and a couple have kind of just handled their own business,” Owens said. “So it just depends who I play with. If they’re talkative and willing to help, I’ll get their advice, but I won’t go out of my way to get them out of their groove.”
Haskew will tee off on the No. 1 tee at 9:10 a.m. Thursday, while Owens on No. 1 at 2:10 p.m.
“I think it’ll be a lot harder, just looking at all this and the whole atmosphere of things,” Owens said of handling the nerves. “There’s more pressure I feel like and these players are really good players. I just think if I compete as hard as I can, I’m here just to have fun, I’ll do pretty well.”
Korn Ferry Tour communications specialist Zach Dirlan said it's not unprecedented for high school students to Monday qualify, but it is rare – “maybe at a couple of tournaments each year.”
The field is a talented one with 46 of the current top 50 on the current tour points list, including 24 of the top 25.
The tour took three weeks off after four events in South America and one in Florida.
Ole Miss product Braden Thornberry, for once, is thrilled to be playing closer to home.
“This is what I grew up on essentially in Mississippi and Bermuda grass, dormant in the winter and tough lies around the green,” Thornberry said. “That’s what I’m used to. You go to Panama, it’s baked-out Bermuda, it’s 95 degrees. The next week you go to Colombia, it’s 60 degrees and you’re at 8,000 feet, the ball’s going really far. In the Bahamas, the wind is whipping.”
Dawson Armstrong is among many pros excited to be competing in front of fans this year after no fans were allowed to walk the course last March.
“For some guys, you flourish off it,” Armstrong said. “For some guys, you kind of crumble under a little bit of the pressure, where not only is it your shot that matters, but it’s whatever everyone else’s perception of your shot that matters as well.
“We’re athletes. We’re supposed to entertain. We’re supposed to be out here and give the fans what they paid and what they expect to see. I personally love it when you have people who are cheering you on.”
Robert Diaz is the defending champion.