It's been 35 years since the Houston Cougars were last in the Sweet 16.
But a new generation of Cougars led by Galen Robinson Jr., Armoni Brooks and Lafayette native Corey Davis Jr. finally have the team in the round of 16 again after decades of struggles.
And while these Cougars are proud to have revived the program, they aren't done yet and are focused on doing something those storied Phi Slama Jama teams couldn't do: win the team's first national championship.
Davis, who graduated from Lafayette High School and led the Lions to a 26-4 record and a district championship his senior year, is the heart and soul of this Houston team, writes Houston Chronicle columnist Brian T. Smith.
While it's hard to ignore the contributions Davis makes on the court, his coach Kelvin Sampson said he has seen the most growth off the hardwood and it’s Davis’ depth that defines him.
“The thing that helped Corey, more than anything else, is character,” Sampson told the Chronicle. “You talk about a good human being. … You’ve got low maintenance, no maintenance and high maintenance. Corey is no maintenance. He goes to class. He does things for other people that people don’t even know anything about. He’s a giver.”
This moment did not come easy for Davis, who began his collegiate career at San Jacinto (Texas) College.
In 2015, he lost two close friends to gun violence. Jo’Nathan Delacroix, a Northside High senior and standout basketball player, was shot in the face by a fellow student. Dravin Stevenson was found shot to death in a home on Sunnyside Lane in Lafayette.
Their deaths almost destroyed him, Davis told The Chronicle.
“It was a point in time where I actually thought about stopping to play basketball because there was a lot I was going through,” Davis said.
If you look closely, you'll see that Davis inks the nicknames of those friends on his basketball shoes so they'll be with him in every game. It's a tradition he started when he reached Division I play.
No matter what happens when Davis leads the Cougars in their NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 game against Kentucky on Friday, one of his biggest cheerleaders is likely to be his younger brother.
Jalen Dalcourt was a freshman when he watched his brother lead LHS to a state championship. He is following in his brother's footsteps, averaging 13.2 points per game at Tallahassee Community College.
Although they're separated by a time zone, their close bond remains intact, Dalcourt told the Tallahassee Democrat. Both men watch each other's games and critique the performance.
"My brother helped me be a competitive freak," Dalcourt said.
"I don't like anyone to out-work me. My goals are more than to just make it to D-I. Seeing him perform at this level, coming from where we're from, it's inspiring me. It makes me work even harder."
You can watch Davis and the Cougars take on Kentucky at 10 p.m. Friday on TBS.