MONDAY
RED STICK FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: 7 p.m., Conference Room, Cabelas, Gonzales. Call Sydney Dobson (225) 892-1613. Website: rsff.org.
THURSDAY
SUNSET PADDLE: 6:30-8 p.m., Wampold Park, Baton Rouge Beach, Stanford Avenue, Baton Rouge. 12-and-older. Kayak & paddleboards. A BREC event. Fee $10-$15. Also April 25. Call BREC (225) 272-9200; email: outdooradventure@brec.org; website: webtrac.brec.org.
NEW ORLEANS FLY FISHERS MEETING: 7 p.m., Lakeshore Marina, 7840 Lakeshore Drive, New Orleans. Call Jack Crais (504) 259-2329. Website: neworleansflyfishers.com.
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
148th NRA ANNUAL MEETING/EXHIBITS: Indiana Convention Center, Indianapolis. Website: nraam.org.
FRIDAY
FALSE RIVER COOKIE JAR BASS TOURNAMENT: 7 p.m.-midnight, La Express launch, Jarreau. Fee $40/boat (two-angler boats; pay at store before launching). Weekly event through spring, summer. Call Storm Randall (225) 937-0489.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
LAKE CONCORDIA FLY FISHING TRIP: Lake Concordia. Sponsored by Red Stick Fly Fishers, Baton Rouge. Registration required. Call Thad McDonald (225) 362-7901. Website: rsff.org.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
3rd Annual FLY FISHIN’ FOR THE MISSION: April 27-28, PAC Kayak Rentals, Pointe-aux-Chenes. Saturday: Veterans fishing day, casting clinics, fly tying demos, kayak demos. Sunday tournament: entry fee $60/team. Boat, Kayak divisions. Heaviest 2-redfish stringer. Benefits Mission Six. Website: mission6.org.
HUNTING SEASONS
See 2018-2019 Louisiana Hunting Pamphlet for bag limits, shooting times, other restrictions & state WMA season dates.
SPRING TURKEY: Saturday, opening day, through April 21, State Area C lands; through April 28, State Area B lands; through May 5, State Area A lands. Also several state wildlife management areas outlined in 2018-2019 Louisiana Hunting Pamphlet. Note: flooding has forced season on Richard Yancey, Dewey Wills & Grassy Lake WMAs.
AROUND THE CORNER
APRIL 28—PADDLE UP 3: 7:30 a.m.-noon, boat launch, Highland Road Park, Baton Rouge. Kayak/paddleboard instruction. 8-and-older. A BREC event. Fee $10-$15. Call BREC (225) 272-9200; email: outdooradventure@brec.org; website: webtrac.brec.org.
APRIL 28— SOUTH LOUISIANA HIGHPOWER CLUB MATCH: 8:30 a.m., Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Range, St. Landry Road, Gonzales. NRA match rifle or service rifle, 200-yard/50-rounds match course. Fee $12 members, $15 nonmembers, $5 juniors. $15 annual club & Civilian Marksmanship Program membership (allows purchases from CMP). Call George Serrett (225) 389-6118. Email: gserrett41@cox.net.
MAY 1—PONTCHARTRAIN BASIN FLY FISHERS MEETING: 6 p.m., Abita Brew Pub, 72011 Holly Street, Abita Springs. Call Corey Tohme (985) 624-9331. Website:pbasinflyfishers.blogspot.com.
MAY 3-4—PADDLEPALOOZA XIV KAYAK FISHING TOURNAMENT: Bridge Side Marina, Grand Isle. Bayou Coast Kayak Fishing Club event. Open to public. Entry fee $50 includes Friday evening meal, post-tournament fish fry, t-shirt and captain's bag. Preregistration required. Website: bckfc.org.
MAY 4—SATURDAY TRAP SHOOT: 8:30 a.m., Southwest Gun Club, McComb, Mississippi. Weather permitting. ATA-style trap field/portable traps/25 singles or 12 pairs per round. Only 7½-shot size or smaller. Fee $5/round (cash/correct change only). Call Doug Bowser (601) 341-8797. Email: douglasmbowser@yahoo.com.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN SEASONS: Recreational all groupers except gag, goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational greater amberjack, red snapper and gray triggerfish seasons state and federal waters. Red snapper season will open May 24 in state and federal waters, and amberjack season will reopen Aug. 1.
SHRIMP CLOSURE: All inshore areas closed except open waters (double-rig line) in Breton and Chandeleur Sounds. All state outside waters seaward of the Inside/Outside Shrimp Line remain open.
