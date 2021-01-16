HUNTING SEASONS
Note: Either sex take allowed for deer hunters except where noted. Special licenses for archery season.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Jan. 17, State Deer Area 2, with/without dogs.
DEER/PRIMITIVE WEAPONS: Jan. 18-24, State Deer Area 2.
DOVES: Through Jan. 21, South Zone; through Jan. 24, North Zone.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Jan. 24, State Deer areas 1, 4, still hunt only.
DUCKS/COASTAL & WEST ZONES: Through Jan. 24, second split.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Jan. 24, State Deer areas 5 & 9, bucks only, with/without dogs.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Jan. 24, State Deer Area 6, with/without dogs.
DUCKS/EAST ZONE: Through Jan. 31, second split.
DEER/PRIMITIVE WEAPONS: Jan. 25-31, State Deer Areas 1, 4, 5, 6, 9. Bucks only in Areas 5 & 9.
WOODCOCK: Through Jan. 31, statewide.
GEESE: Through Jan. 31, North Zone; Through Feb. 7, South Zone. All species, except take of Canada geese prohibited in portions of Cameron & Vermilion parishes.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Jan. 31. State Deer areas 1, 2 & 4.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Feb. 15. State Deer areas 5, 6 & 9.
RABBITS/SQUIRRELS/QUAIL/SNIPE: Through Feb. 28, statewide, private lands.
AROUND THE CORNER
JAN. 24—SOUTH LOUISIANA HIGHPOWER CLUB MATCH: 8:30 a.m., Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Range, St. Landry Road, Gonzales. NRA match rifle or service rifle, 200-yard/50-rounds match course. Fee $12 members, $15 nonmembers, $5 juniors. $15 annual club & Civilian Marksmanship Program membership (allows purchases from CMP). Also Feb. 28, March 28, April 25, May 23, June 27, July 25, Aug. 29, Sept. 26, Oct. 24 & Nov. 28. Email Rick Mol: southlahighpower@hotmail.com
JAN. 25—RED STICK FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: Via Zoom. Website: rsff.org.
JAN. 25-28—GULF OF MEXICO FISHERY MANAGEMENT COUNCIL MEETING: Via Webinar. Final action items: Reef Fish Amendment 48/Red Drum Amendment 5; adjust state recreational red snapper catch limits; modify gray triggerfish catch limit; and, modify Gulf of Mexico lane snapper catch limits. Also updates on BP-Deepwater Horizon open ocean fish restoration. Public Q&A 4-5 p.m. Jan. 26. Public comment 1:30-4 p.m. Jan. 27. Schedule: 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Jan. 25; 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Jan. 25 (Reef Fish Committee); 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Jan. 27 (Reef Fish & full council session); 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Jan. 28. Website: gulfcouncil.org.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
SHRIMP: Fall inshore season closed in all waters except waters from the Intracoastal Waterway East Closure Sector Gate west to the waterway’s intersection with the Inner Harbor Navigation Canal and the open waters of Breton and Chandeleur sounds.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational red snapper, greater amberjack, gag grouper & gray triggerfish & commercial king mackerel.
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Several snapper species & all groupers except closed for goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
LDWF UPDATES
-All Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries offices and wildlife management areas are open with mandates for social distancing, face masks and other virus-preventing measures. Public restrooms at those sites are closed.
-Hunter Education classes have resumed. Website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/hunter-education.
-Elmer’s Island, Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge, & South Bosco Tract ATV/UTV Trail on the Russell Sage WMA, and Camp Bayou Road on the Dewey Wills WMA (open for ATVs only) are closed.
-Deer Park Lake public boat ramp closed for repairs.
-Beginning Jan. 28, Woodworth Shooting Range in the Alexander State Forest WMA (661 Robinson Bridge Road, Woodworth) will be open Thursdays through Sundays.
Email: jmacaluso@theadvocate.com