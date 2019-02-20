Lafayette has emerged as the leading contender for New Orleans native Regis Prograis’ WBA super lightweight championship fight against titleholder Kiryl Relikh.
The bout, which is also a semifinal in the World Boxing Super Series, could be held in the Cajundome on April 27 and be preceded by a bantamweight title unification match between WBA champion Nonito Donaire and WBO champion Zolani Tete. That fight is also a WBSS semifinal.
The Prograis-Relikh winner would advance to the WBSS championship bout later this year, although the other super lightweight semifinal between Ivan Baranchyk and Josh Taylor, scheduled May 18 in Glasgow, Scotland, is in limbo. Baranchyk announced he is withdrawing from the tournament last month because of a dispute over finances.
Official confirmation of Prograis-Relikh could come as soon as Friday.
Ben Berthelot, president and CEO of the Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission, said Wednesday that he was very optimistic that the deal would go through.
It would be the first major world championship fight held in Lafayette — a major selling point according the Leon Margules, the WBSS’ American promoter.
“It’s got location, price and availability on the right date — all of those,” said Margules, who added that El Paso, Texas; Atlantic City, New Jersey; and Fresno, California, were the other cities under consideration. “Maybe it doesn’t have the panache of the other cities, but numbers are important, too, and Lafayette has been showing us lots of love.”
Prograis, who lives and trains in Houston but whose last two bouts were held at Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, said Wednesday the location of the fight is less important him than actually getting the quickest possible title shot.
“The big thing to me is to fight for a major belt,” he said. “Wherever we have the fight is still just speculation right now, and we’re waiting on that.”
Prograis (23-0, 19 KOs) had said he wanted to help restore New Orleans as a major boxing center. But his last fight, a unanimous decision against Terry Flanagan on Oct. 27 in the WBSS quarterfinals, drew fewer than 2,000 paying customers.
Margules said the biggest concern about returning to New Orleans on April 27, the earliest date Relikh (23-2) has said he would fight, was that it would conflict with JazzFest.
Ironically, the last weekend in April is the date of the Festival International de Louisiane, the largest festival of the year in Acadiana.
Berthelot said a pair of world title fights in the Cajundome that weekend would only add the festival rather than being considered a detriment to attendance.
Prograis added that he felt bringing two world title fights to Lafayette would create excitement beyond which might not exist in a larger city.
“I fought in Deadwood, South Dakota, which has about 1,700 people, but I think they were all at the fight because it was big deal there,” Prograis said. “I’d hope it would be the same thing in Lafayette.
“It’s also halfway between New Orleans and Houston, so it would easy for fans from there to come, too. You present a big fight anywhere, and a lot of people are going to show up.”