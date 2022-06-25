MONDAY
RED STICK FLY FISHERS FLY TYING: 7 p.m., Room 204, Adult Education Building, Broadmoor Methodist, 10230 Mollylea, Baton Rouge. Website: rsff.org.
ONGOING
STATEWIDE TOURNAMENT & ANGLERS’ RODEO: CCA summer-long fishing contest through Sept. 5. Website: ccalouisiana.com
AROUND THE CORNER
JULY 7—WILDLIFE & FISHERIES COMMISSION MEETING: 9:30 a.m., Joe Herring Room, state Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters, Quail Drive, Baton Rouge.
JULY 8—FRIDAY NIGHT COOKIE JAR BASS SERIES: 7 p.m.-midnight, LA Express landing, Jarreau. Fee $40/boat, max 2 anglers. Weekly event through Sept. 9. Call Storm Randall (225) 937-0489.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Red snapper (Fridays-Sundays only), lane, blackfin, queen and silk snappers & wenchmen among other snapper species & all groupers, including gag, red grouper, except closed for goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
SHRIMP: Inshore open in all Louisiana waters until further notice.
CLOSED SEASONS: Greater amberjack & gray triggerfish.
LDWF UPDATES
• Lake Concordia public boat ramp closed for repairs.
• Elmer’s Island Wildlife Refuge open.
• June 30 application deadline for alligator lottery harvests Aug. 31-Nov. 5 on 21 WMAs. Website: louisianaoutdoors.com/lottery-applications. $10 fees. Email: LAalligatorprogram@wlf.la.gov
• Iatt Lake (Grant Parish) July 5 drawdown to control giant salvinia.
• Aug. 11 lottery application deadline for Atchafalaya Delta WMA houseboat mooring sites at Log Island Pass & Campground Pass. Call (337) 735-8667. LDWF website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/atchafalaya-delta.
• Closed: Roads & trails on Richard Yancey WMA; Atchafalaya Delta WMA Wax Lake Outlet campground; Pointe-aux-Chenes WMA fishing piers & boat launch next to Island Road water control structure & at northeast corner Wonder Lake (three other Island Road piers & boat launch remain open); Maurepas Swamp WMA Hope Canal Road/boat launch; Thistlethwaite WMA a section of East Road over Bayou Wauksha; and, Deer Park oxbow launch (Concordia Parish).
