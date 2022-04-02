City Park Rodeo
March 26 results by division and species from the 73rd New Orleans City Park Big-Bass Rodeo & Fishtival. Weights are in pounds:
BOATS ON THE BAYOU
Trashbash: 1, Melanie Chacon, 0.41 (bream). 2, Chacon, .15 (bream).
Bass: 1, Luke Beslin, 4.19 pounds (Kaye Florane Award). 2, Zachary Zimmermann, 2.39. 3, Wilson Marsh, 1.59.
Battle for the Bass (High Schools): 1, Brother Martin Castin' Crusaders Gold (Travis Haworth, William Plunkett, Sam Haworth) 5.19. 2, Northshore High Lunker Loco, 4.7. 3, Jesuit C Triple D, 4.51.
BIG BASS RODEO
Cichlid & Bream Team: 1, Team Camo, 6.56. 2, Team Henderson, 3.89. 3, Team Hase, 2.99.
Champions Challenge: 1, Douglas Blanda, 3.69.
JUNIOR ANGLERS
Bream, Cichlid & Perch: 1, Remy Lips, .27. 2, Eddie McCarthy, .21. 3, Lips, .14.
Bass: 1, Joseph Alcina, 3.23 (Paul Kalman Award). 2, Peyton Barrett, 1.69. 3, Levi Lavarine, 1.22.
ADULT DIVISION
Bass: 1, Scott Daigle, 5.57 (Joe Courcelle Award). 2, Justin Landry, 4.41. 3, Luke Greer, 3.94.
La. High School
CHATHAM—Top 18 teams from the Louisiana Youth BASS Nation High School divisional qualifying tournament held on Caney Creek Lake with anglers, their club, number of bass weighed in parentheses and catch weight total in pounds, and top 3 big bass:
Top 18: 1, Tyler Covington-Brantley Tate, Walker High (5) 26.55 pounds. 2, Cade Walock-Brady Smith, Central High (5) 24.78. 3, Ross Kliebert-Zane Zeringue, Lafourche Bassmasters (5) 24.29. 4, Hunter Hamilton-Noah Higgins, Parkview Baptist (5) 24.02. 5, Mason McCormick-Evan Lee, Bossier Parish (5) 23.47. 6, Tyler Underwood-Brooks Prewitt, Bossier Parish (5) 22.69.
7, Bradon Pujol-Ty Milazzo, Assumption High (5) 21.27. 8, Garrett Hooker-Samuel Rachal, Oak Hill High (5) 19.28. 9, Jonathan Sebren-Devyn Pennington, Bossier Parish (5) 17.85. 10, Baylen Guy-Brandt Babineaux, Teurlings Catholic (5)17. 63. 11, Garrett Whittington-Adam Newton, Livonia High (5) 17.6. 12, Austin Hicks-Micah Cromer, Bossier Parish (5) 16.68.
13, Wade Roberts-Zachary Lambert, Barbe High (5) 15.88. 14, Cameron Mohon-Matthew Milioto, Lutcher High (5) 15.55. 15, Brady Talbot-Bryce Distefano, Live Oak High (5) 15.49. 16, Tanner Meyer-Ross Miller, Notre Dame High (5) 15.32. 17, Levi Thibodaux-Jace Andras, Lafourche Bassmasters (5) 15.12. 18, Ethan Hebert-Parker Koenig, Southside High (5) 14.99.
Big Bass: 1, Kliebert-Zeringue, 12.43 pounds. 2, Guy-Babineaux, 10.39. 3, Walock-Smith, 9.61.
La. Youth Juniors
CHATHAM—Top 10 teams from the Louisiana Youth BASS Nation Junior Division tournament held on Caney Creek Lake with anglers, their club, number of bass weighed in parentheses and catch weight total in pounds, and top 3 big bass:
Top 10: 1, Bennett Fontenot-Sophie Lormand, Port Barre (5) 12.44 pounds. 2, Nicholas England-Tyler Medica, Central LA Bassmasters (5) 12.34. 3, Sawyer Knickerbocker-Grant Williams, SW LA Anglers (5) 10.94. 4, Piers Picou-Jaxon Plaisance, Central Catholic (4) 10.17. 5, Eastyn Miller-Trent Hennesey, Central LA Bassmasters (4) 10.02.
6, Harrison Kirkpatrick-Andrew Lee, JR SW Bassmasters (5) 9.75. 7, Cody Carboni-John Carboni, Live Oak Eagles (5) 9.71. 8, Jack Varnado-Dylan Jackson, JR SW Bassmasters (5) 9.07. 9, Jack Murray-Kaden Mayers, JR SW Bassmasters (5) 8.77. 10, Will Turrentine-Clint Turrentine, Central LA Bassmasters (5) 7.56.
Big Bass: 1, Miller-Hennesey, 5.96 pounds. 2, Picou-Plaisance, 5.66. 3, Adelyn Parr-Luke Clark, JR SW Bassmasters, 4.01.