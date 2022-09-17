It can be called "Big Week," especially after state Wildlife and Fisheries marine fisheries managers decided Louisiana’s tens of thousands of offshore fishermen have come close to reaching our state’s annual private recreational red snapper quota.
But one door closing usually opens others, and the mid-September run we’re in more than fills that bill.
We’re in the middle of what appears to be a moderately successful teal season, the archery-for-deer season is open in four of our state’s 10 deer areas, and the much-needed take of alligators for those who have state-issued tags.
There’s more: Next weekend is filled with Saturday’s Louisiana National Hunting & Fishing Day and Sunday’s annual and ever-growing Clean Out Your Freezer Day.
Red snapper
Late last week Wildlife and Fisheries secretary Jack Montoucet signed an order to close the private recreational red snapper season in state and federal waters effective at 12:01 a.m. Monday (Sept. 19).
The move came after the LA Creel survey showed anglers had taken an estimated 730,211 pounds 90%) of our state’s 809,315-pound annual allocation. Those latest numbers are through Sept. 4, the Labor Day weekend, and the remaining pounds have to be accounted for through the Sept. 11 weekend and this weekend.
The LA Creel managers indicated those two weekends could leave residual pounds in the quota, and left open the possibility of another red snapper weekend season. The closure means offshore fishermen had 54 days open to catching red snapper.
The full week-by-week LA Creel’s numbers are available on a LDWF website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/red-snapper.
Come Saturday
Two years of living with the COVID-19 pandemic brought lots of changes in our lives, and that includes the absence of Louisiana’s National Hunting and Fishing Day.
Well, it’s back.
Around here, the place to be Saturday is the Waddill Wildlife Refuge off North Flannery Road in Baton Rouge.
Three other sites in Woodworth, Monroe and Haughton also will celebrate this more than 50-year-old event held on September fourth Saturday.
The Baton Rouge 8 a.m.-1 p.m. event usually attracts more than 3,000 for hours fishing, the shooting sports, outdoor sports demonstrations and education, canoeing and wildlife exhibits. CCA Louisiana and local chapters of Ducks Unlimited and Safari Club International head the sponsors list and are joined by local businesses.
The best part is there is no charge for all the activities and if perfect for younger folks.
And next Sunday
Louisiana’s Hunters for the Hungry didn’t take those two years off, not when there was so much need for protein in so many places of our state.
Widespread hunger in our state is what prompted Baton Rouge area hunters to form the group. Now, nearly 40 years after the first Clean Out Your Freezer Day provides soup kitchens and others with thousands of pounds of meat.
The original idea lingers: COYF Day was set on the fourth Sunday in September to give hunters a chance to empty their larders of game taken during the previous season.
There are a couple of requirements. Please have your donations properly labeled and dated.
New rules
Acting on a requests from across the state, the Wildlife and Fisheries Commission adopted several new regulations requiring the marking of nets in freshwater and the recreational use of fishing devices like yo-yos, triggers, trotlines, limb lines and jugs – really all the “passive” fishing devices with a hook or hooks.
The rules on nets take effect Tuesday and cover freshwater wire, gill, trammel and hoop nets along with slat traps “...must be marked with a waterproof tag or waterproof ink/paint on the buoy, if the gear has a buoy. Markings shall include the full name of the user, as well as the user’s recreational/commercial license number.”
Furthermore, gill and trammel nets “...must have buoys greater than 6 inches long in international orange color attached to each end of the net.”
Rules on “passive hooked gear” are effective Oct. 20, and take in yo-yos, trotlines, limb lines and jugs. Required are waterproof tags with name, fishing license number and phone number attached to all hooked passive gear. Tag information may be written directly on the device.
Then, all “...hooked passive gear must be rebaited every 24 hours, and hooked, entangled, or ensnared fish and wildlife must be removed, except for those devices that are attached to a privately owned piers, boathouses, seawalls or docks,” this gear must be removed when not in use.
Among the other rules are trotlines cannot have more than 150 hooks, and cotton leaders must be used on both ends of a trotline.
The full notices are available on the Wildlife and Fisheries website: ow.ly/SjPb50KJ9cP and ow.ly/SjPb50KJ9cP.