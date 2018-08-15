August is a good time for outdoors folks to catch crabs, but know the rules before you go, especially the regulations for using crab traps.
A 33-year-old Marrero man, Keith Camper, was cited Saturday for allegedly using 11 crab traps — the rules allow a limit of 10 traps for recreational crabbers — without the proper markings and without the mandated number of escape rigs on the traps.
Regulations require traps to be marked “sufficient to enable agents to clearly identify crab traps including the license number of the (crab trap) owner,” and each trap must have three escape rings.
Where Camper got into more trouble was state Enforcement Division agents reported Camper illegally kept two undersized redfish (minimum size if 16 inches) from his traps.
The Wildlife and Fisheries’ report indicated agents returned 47 blue crabs into the water and donated the two redfish.
Camper faces fines of up to $1,350 and 195 days in jail for the combined violations.
Fall hunting
Check your calendar — the hunting season is slightly more than two weeks away — and the area Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s have set this weekend to open the annual Fall Hunting Classic.
Both Bass Pro in Denham Springs and Cabela’s in Gonzales are holding free seminars this weekend. Their Saturday schedule begins at 11 a.m. with Calling and Decoying demonstrations for waterfowl hunters, and continues with a 2:30 p.m. “Archery Insights: Improving your Aim,” a 3 p.m. Women’s Hunting Workshop, and 3:30 p.m. “Stealth and Scent Control” seminars for deer hunters.
The Sunday schedule begins at 11 a.m. with “The Right Rifle for the Hunt” and has a 2:30 p.m. “Basic Hunting Safety” seminar.
Both locations have set aside Aug. 25-26 for noon-5 p.m. “Kids Weekend” activities including an archery challenge and workshop and wildlife crafts.
Boating fatalities
In addition to the Lake Pontchartrain boating fatality making headlines last week, Wildlife and Fisheries is investigating two more fatal boating incidents.
The last came Saturday on Mud Lake in Iberia Parish where the body of 58-year-old Leonard Norbert Jr. was recovered near 10 p.m. Saturday. The report read Norbert’s body was found near his empty boat.
Norbert was not wearing a life jacket, which is a reminder to all that life jackets can save lives.