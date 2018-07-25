Think you need to spend upwards of $40,000 on a modern, high-powered, fully electronically outfitted bass boat to win a bass tournament?
Not if you're Hunter David and Creed David.
“You want to take a picture of us?” Creed David asked. “I mean, this is the ugliest boat in this parking lot.”
Well, it wasn’t. How many fishermen among us wished we had an 18-foot bateau rigged out with a more-than-powerful-enough outboard when we were as young as the Davids are?
How many among us learned to fish from these aluminum flatboats?
“This is what I can afford,” Hunter David said.
There was a fishing story here, and there was every reason to believe their story of winning the first go-around for the Louisiana Sportsmen’s Coalition bass tournament was going to be the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth.
Heck, these young men are not old enough to have perfected the accomplished art of fibbing when it comes to fishing, catching fish and telling fishing stories.
See, Creed David will be a senior at Zachary High next month, and Creed David is a college athlete. Both play baseball. Creed was the starting left fielder on a top-flight Zachary High team, and Hunter plays catcher for the Southern Jaguars.
While the other 93 teams entered in Saturday’s tournament struggled to catch a bragging-sized, five-bass limit — there were lots of five-bass catches in the field — the Davids’ weighed 14.99 pounds, more than a pound better than the more-experienced, bass tournament-hardened, second-place team of Beau Fitch and Jeff McMorris.
Unlike most of the field, the Davids knew their best chance to win would be on the Verret Basin side of the Atchafalaya Basin’s East Guide Levee. (Most of the field worked waters on the levee’s west side, in the Atchafalaya Spillway.)
Hunter David said the targeted areas of heavy duck seed and cover and used one lure.
“It’s a Spro Frog, and we were in the Belle River area. Look at this bait. The bass crushed it. We must've caught 30, maybe 35 bass.”
Creed David admitted catching one bass on a Missile Baits’ D-Bomb, a soft-plastic creature bait, and, like Hunter, showed the damage attacking bass wrecked on his Spro Frog.
“We fished it all day and we missed a couple of four pounders that would have given us a better (catch) weight,” Hunter said.
And if all came from an 18-foot AlumaWeld, which was possibly the only non-fiberglass boat among the hundreds of boats parked Saturday at the Belle River Public Launch.
“We had a good day, and the guys who finished second were in the same area, too. We say them late in the day,” Hunter said, adding having his PawPaw’s camp — his grandfather is long-time fisherman David Ash — in the Verret Basin helped them stay close to the water.
Saturday’s win wasn’t their first this summer. Creed said it’s their fourth win during the last three weeks starting with a first-place finish in a two-day tournament from Jack Miller’s Landing a couple of weekends ago, last Thursday night’s win on Henderson lake, then a Friday night win back at Jack Miller’s.
“We fish a lot,” Creed said. “Off school. Off baseball. Just fishing.”
And a lot to show for it, too.
Junior bassmen
Participation in the Junior Southwest Bassmasters’ events continues to grow and 46 young anglers worked the same waters as did the 94 boats in the LSC tournament.
Club boss Jim Breaux reported 12 of the youngsters weighed in a five-bass limit, and the top catch of the day was close between 15-18-year-old angler Wyatt Ensminger (8.66 pounds) and 11-14s group Beau Landry (8.49).
Breaux said the youngsters reported catching the 128 bass they weighed on spinnerbaits, crankbaits, Speed Craw, worms, creature baits and heavyweight “punchin” jigs.
In the Basin
There were enough small bass coming from the Atchafalaya to make trips worth the effort, but you have to find the right color in the water to do it.
From reports, the entire Pigeon area is muddy, including most of Grand Lake.
The Old River area has clear-enough water to find some bass, bluegill and catfish, but the recent heat wave — surface water temperature hit 90 degrees over the weekend — has sent fish quickly from the shallows almost as soon as the sun hits the middle of the trees.
Bass are hanging near or below the dropoffs in canals, and are taking finesse worms and slowly worked small, soft-plastic “creature” baits like Brush Hogs and speed Craws. Spinnerbaits and buzzbaits work from sunrise until 7 a.m. on points where there is moving water.
Bream and catfish are hanging around structure well off canal banks.
The coast
North winds in the middle of this heat wave? Yep, and the north winds will give way to another round of light southwest winds for the weekend with no more than 1- to 2-foot sea conditions.
Need more? Go to these websites:
- National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration’s Marine Forecasts: nws.noaa.gov. Find the “Coastal/Great Lakes Forecasts by Zones — Gulf — New Orleans, La.” and a map with 13 different nearshore, offshore and Lake Pontchartrain wind and waves predictions for the next five days.
- Weather Underground: wunderground.com. Current conditions, a 10-day forecast, and hour-by-hour predicted temperatures, winds, precipitation and barometric pressure.
- National Weather Service’s River Forecast Center: water.weather.gov for river stages.