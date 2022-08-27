Enough already.
South Louisiana has places it’s rained for 28 of the past 29 days and left most of us waterlogged, yet there's places in our country still fighting drought.
While this constant rain has put a crimp in most fishing plans, the silver lining is there will likely be enough freshwater when ducks decide to make their annual southern excursion.
Yes, ducks. Teal season is nearly two weeks away, and there’s good news for those who brave the mosquitoes and gnats for this special Sept. 10-25 season.
Bluewing teal — the earliest migrating ducks — turned frowns into smiles when the annual Spring Breeding Ducks Survey was released last week.
The survey, the first since 2019 (the 2020, 2021 surveys were suspended by the pandemic) showed bluewings the second-most abundant of breeders in the areas flown over Montana, the Dakotas and Canadian provinces. Bluewing numbers: 6.49 million, 27% above the long-term average and 19% above the 2019 population. Bluewings make up the special September season.
A frown persisted over greenwing teal numbers: 2.17 million, down 32% from 2019, but equal to the the long-term average established since the survey began in 1955.
“Teal numbers are the surprise of the survey,” said former LSU wildlife professor Frank Rohwer. “It’s the opposite of what we might expect, with bluewings being so high and greenwings being down.”
Rohwer has taken over the reins at Delta Waterfowl.
The survey’s total breeding count was 34.2 million ducks. That’s12% lower than 2019 and 4% below the long-term average.
Some good news for the duck season came when the survey showed the May Pond Count hit 5.45 million ponds, which is 9% more than 2019 and 4% above the long term.
This is key, because the survey counts breeding ducks and not the broods they produce. Increased ponds mean larger numbers of new birds in the migration.
“Given the widespread dry conditions last year across most of the prairies where ducks breed, it’s not surprising that the breeding population number is lower than it had been throughout most of the 2010s,” Delta Waterfowl scientist Chris Nicolai said. “The good news is that much of the prairie — especially the Dakotas, Manitoba, and eastern Saskatchewan — was really wet this spring. Duck production should be good to excellent across the eastern part of the prairie and in the northern areas, too.”
Most of the season’s framework — hunting days and daily bag limits — is based on breeding mallard population. It was 7.22 million, or 9% below the long-term average and the lowest since 2005.
Other species estimates showed gray ducks at 2.67 million, down 18% but 30% above the long-term average; wigeon to 2.13 million, 25% down from 2019 and 19% below the long-term average; and, shovelers at 3.04 million, 15% above the long-term average.
Pintails continued to slide with an estimate of 1.78 million, 21% below 2019 and 54% below the long-term average to the lowest count in survey history.
Overall, it appears waterfowl biologists expect a strong fall flight based on the abundance of water on the breeding grounds and recent observations of strong broods hatched during the past three months.
Red snapper
The final decision on any increases or decreases in red snapper allocations is in the hands of the U.S. Department of Commerce after Thursday’s vote by Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council.
The report on the framework to modify red snapper catch limits showed the council elected to decrease the overfishing limit, which, in turn, increases the acceptable catch, annual catch limits and annual catch targets.
The fly in this ointment is the council’s statement, “The state specific private angling annual catch limits are calculated based on the assumption that the Framework Action to calibrate recreational data and recreational catch limits is approved and implemented by the Secretary of Commerce.”
So, the final allocations to each of the five Gulf states is “calibrate,” or how federal fisheries folks will compare each state’s reports to what federal fisheries want to use in its allocation formula.
There was some good news in the report in that the council’s Scientific and Statistical Committee used what it called “new catch advice generated using updated estimates of absolute abundance of red snapper derived from the Great Red Snapper Count (Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, and Texas) and by LGL Ecological Associates, Inc. (Louisiana).”
There’s more ...
Through Aug. 14, LA Creel’s estimate shows our state’s private recreational red snapper landings increased to 589,561 pounds (73%) of our state’s annual 809,315-pound allocation.
The reminder this week is the last four-day snapper season begins Friday with the Labor Day weekend, and a continued 16-inch minimum size with a three-fish-per-day limit.
After two Enforcement Division reports about fishermen filleting snapper before landing their catch, a word to the wise is to keep your catch intact until you off-load it at a dock or marina.
The commission
An update on speckled trout, considerations to lower the daily creel limits during the drawdown of Spring Bayou and a notice to establish commercial menhaden reporting requirements top the agenda for Thursday’s 9:30 a.m. Wildlife and Fisheries Commission meeting in Baton Rouge.
The seven-member panel will also consider an emergency declaration to set the 2022-2023 oyster season on public areas.
You’re kidding!
State Enforcement Division agents cited 32-year-old Darious Johnson, of Zachary, for allegedly taking a deer during a closed season — on Aug. 5.
The report indicated agents were tipped off and went to Johnson’s home Aug. 11 where they reportedly “found deer parts from a recently harvested deer. During questioning, Johnson admitted to harvesting a six-point deer in East Baton Rouge Parish on Aug. 5.”
If convicted, Johnson faces fines up to $950 fine, 120 days in jail and $1,624 in civil restitution penalties for the replacement value of the deer.
Latest booking
Carl Cressionie, 58, was booked into the Lafourche Parish Jail after the Wildlife and Fisheries received the results of a blood test showing him over the legal limit after he was driving a boat that flipped and ejected his 10-year-old and life-jacketed passenger into the Intracoastal Canal.
He was cited by DWI, careless operation and “...vehicular negligent injuring.”