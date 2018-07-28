A bill in Congress, Senate Bill 3223, could, if passed, send $19 million annually to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries to help “conserve more than 700 nongame fish and wildlife species and their habitats,” according to the LDWF and backed by the Association of Fish & Wildlife Agencies and the Alliance for America’s Fish & Wildlife.
The Senate bill — Recovering America’s Wildlife Act — complements U.S. House Bill 4647 introduced in December by Jeff Fortenberry, R-Nebraska and Debbie Dingell, D-Michigan. Fortenberry grew up in Baton Rouge and is a Catholic High graduate.
The Senate bill was introduced by James Risch, R-Idaho, and Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, and provides a total of $1.3 billion annually for states’ “wildlife action plans,” with the revenue source coming from energy/mineral development royalties and revenues on federal lands and waters.
“This legislation would certainly have a major impact on our state’s Wildlife Action Plan. We would go from $600,000 to $19 million annually. That would allow us to fully implement our plan for nongame and threatened species and habitat in our state,” LDWF Secretary Jack Montoucet said.
For details go to website: OurNatureUSA.com.
Seasons reopen
The next few weekends should be a boon for Louisiana’s recreational offshore fishermen.
On Wednesday, recreational seasons will reopen for greater amberjack and gray triggerfish throughout the Gulf of Mexico, and when combined with the continuing Friday-through-Sunday red snapper seasons, private recreational anglers can add to their take.
The amberjack season will run through Oct. 31, while the length of the gray triggerfish season will depend on landings.
Fishermen need to note the minimum size for greater amberjack is 34 inches fork length, and there’s a daily limit of one per person. There’s a 15-inch minimum size (fork length) for gray triggerfish, and the daily limit is one per person within the overall 20 reef-fish per day aggregate limit.
The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council's gray triggerfish announcement stated, “When landings reach or are expected to reach the recreational annual catch limit, the season will be closed until March 1, 2019 … NOAA Fisheries will publish a bulletin alerting fishermen of the date and time.”
Red snapper
LA Creel, the state’s federally accredited catch-sampling system, accounted for 94,839 pounds of red snapper for the state’s private recreational fishermen during the first weekends-only season this year. This red snapper season began with a continuous daily season beginning May 25 and the state Wildlife and Fisheries Commission voted to end that run July 8 and begin Friday-through-Sunday seasons until the private sector reaches the state-imposed 743,000-pound quota.
Through July 15, LA Creel’s estimate of the private recreational catch is 506,360 pounds.
For more info on the red snapper season go to website: wlf.louisiana.gov/red-snapper.
LWFC’s move
A note here about Thursday’s Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission regular monthly meeting — it’s in New Orleans, not Baton Rouge.
It’s set for 9:30 a.m. in the Lindy Boggs Conference Center Auditorium, 2045 Lakeshore Drive in New Orleans.
Top agenda items include a presentation cautioning deer hunters about the use of whitetail urine lures to ward off the spread of chronic wasting disease and setting the fall inshore shrimp and the 2018-2019 public-grounds oyster seasons.
Gotowebiner.com will carry the meeting’s live audio/video stream: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3301862397863804419.
Correction
Just to correct the story about the new Florida bluefin tuna record — for the record. The boat identified with Rick Whitley’s 826-pound, 8-ounce record bluefin was “You Never Know,” owned by Baton Rouge’s Thomas Turner. The problem with the story identified Turner with Thomas Industries, and, as most of us know, it’s Turner Industries.
Advocate Outdoors regrets the error.