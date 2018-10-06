SUNDAY
CLEAN OUT YOUR FREEZER DAY-ACADIANA: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Chaps Specialty Meats, Broussard; Eunice Fire Department; Giles Nissan, Opelousas; First Assembly of God Church, Youngsville. Accepting frozen game, meats & fish. Hunters for the Hungry project. Benefits need in Acadiana.
MONDAY
RED STICK FLY FISHERS PROGRAM: 7 p.m., Louisiana Room, Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters, Quail Drive, Baton Rouge. Call Joe Kahler (225) 892-4352. Website: rsff.org.
THURSDAY
FERAL HOG MANAGEMENT ADVISORY TASK FORCE MEETING: 9 a.m., Wildlife and Fisheries state headquarters, 2000 Quail Drive, Baton Rouge. Call Dr. Jim LaCour (224) 765-2346. Email: jmlacour@wlf.la.gov.
A WILD NIGHT: 5:30 p.m., Live Oak Arabians, 6300 Jefferson Hwy., Baton Rouge. Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Foundation fundraiser. Catered. Live/silent auctions. Benefits Youth Hunter Education Challenge, Louisiana Hunting & Fishing Day, statewide youth fishing programs, Louisiana Wetshop & whooping crane restoration. Call Sam Barbera (225) 765-2860. Email: sbarbera@lawff.org. Website: wildnight.org.
PADDLE UP 2: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Greenwood Community Park, Baker. Basic kayak/paddleboard instruction. A BREC event. Fee $10-$15. Call BREC (225) 272-9200; email: outdooradventure@brec.org; website: webtrac.brec.org.
PONTCHARTRAIN FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: 6:30 p.m., Olde Towne Fly Shop, 3675 Ponchartrain Drive, Slidell. Call Tristan Daire (985) 630-3892.
JUNIOR SOUTHWEST BASSMASTERS MEETING: 7 p.m., Bass Pro Shops, Denham Springs. Age group bass tournaments for ages 7-10, 11-14 & 15-18 anglers. Call Jim Breaux (225) 262-0929.
SATURDAY
CAJUN CASTAWAY KAYAK FISHING TOURNAMENT: Lake Prien Park, Lake Charles. Lafayette Kayak Fishing Club event. Open to public. Fee $25. Artificial tackle only. Roadrunner format. Heaviest “slam” slot redfish, speckled trout, flounder. Website: lafayettekayakfishing.com.
HUNTING SEASONS
See 2018-2019 Louisiana Hunting Pamphlet for bag limits, shooting times & other restrictions.
SPECIAL DEER SEASON: Oct. 13-19, State Deer Area 2 for youths 17 and younger and resident honorably discharged veterans. Archery, primitive & modern firearms allowed. Either-sex take allowed.
DEER/PRIMITIVE WEAPONS: Oct. 13-19, State Deer Areas 3, 7, 8 & 10, either-sex take allowed.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Oct. 15 (bucks only), Oct. 16-Feb. 15 (either sex), State Deer Areas 5, 6 & 9.
DEER/PRIMITIVE WEAPONS: Oct. 20-26, State Deer Area 2, either-sex take allowed.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Oct. 20-Nov. 25, State Deer Areas 3, 8 & 10, still-hunt only, either-sex take allowed.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Oct. 20-Nov. 2, State Deer Areas 7, still-hunt only, either-sex take allowed.
DOVES: Second split: through Nov. 11, North Zone; through Nov. 25, South Zone.
DEER/ARCHERY: State Deer Areas 3, 7, 8 & 10, through Jan. 15. Through Jan. 31, State Deer areas 1, 2 & 4, either-sex take allowed.
SQUIRREL & RABBIT: Through Feb. 28, statewide private lands & selected wildlife management areas.
AROUND THE CORNER
OCT. 14 — PADDLE UP 3: 8-11 a.m., boat launch, Highland Road Park, Baton Rouge. Kayak/paddleboard instruction. A BREC event. Fee $10-$15. Call BREC (225) 272-9200; email: outdooradventure@brec.org; website: webtrac.brec.org.
OCT. 14-20 — DING DARLING DAYS: “Ding” Darling National Wildlife Refuge, Sanibel, Florida. Website: fws.gov.
OCT. 16 — LAFAYETTE KAYAK FISHING CLUB MEETING: 6 p.m., Pack and Paddle, 601 East Pinhook, Lafayette. Call (337) 232-5854. Website: lafayettekayakfishing.com.
OCT. 16-21 — WINGS OVER WATER FESTIVAL: Manteo, North Carolina. Website: fws.gov.
OCT. 17 — BATON ROUGE CHAPTER/DUCKS UNLIMITED BANQUET: 6 p.m., Parker Coliseum, LSU, Baton Rouge. Tickets $60, $15 youths, $25 students, $100 couples. Tables $600-$2,500. Email: ccpansini@gmail.com.
OCT. 18 — S.T.A.R. BANQUET: 5 p.m., Live Oak Arabians, 6300 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge. Tickets $50 (free for youngsters 12 and younger). Call CCA (225) 952-9200.
OCT. 18—QDMA BAYOU BRANCH $10,000 DRAWDOWN: 6 p.m., Civic Center,
310 North Canal Blvd., Thibodaux. Call J.B. Wynn (903) 910-9588.
OCT. 18—NEW ORLEANS FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: 7 p.m., St. Francis Xavier Church Hall, 444 Metairie Rd., Metairie. Call Joe Bandera (504) 888-2149.
OCT. 19-20—FALL MARSH INVASION FLY FISHING TRIP: Pointe-aux-Chenes. Kisatchie Fly Fishers marsh fishing event. Registration required. Call Glen Cormier (318) 793-5855. Website: kisatchiefly.org.
OCT. 20—WILD THINGS: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Big Branch Marsh National Wildlife Refuge, La. 434, Lacombe. No fee. Speakers, canoeing, wildlife crafts, fly tying, youth wildlife art. Friends of Louisiana Wildlife Refuges event. Call (985) 882-2000.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN SEASONS: Recreational greater amberjack & all groupers except goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters. Greater amberjack season through Oct. 31.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational red snapper and gray triggerfish seasons state and federal waters. Commercial king mackerel & gray triggerfish, and commercial season on large coastal shares closed in state and federal waters.
SHRIMP: Fall inshore season open in all state inside waters.
Email: jmacaluso@theadvocate.com