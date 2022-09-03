TUESDAY
LA. OUTDOORS FOREVER TECHNICAL ADVISORY BOARD MEETING: 2 p.m., Tuesday, Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters, 2000 Quail Drive, Baton Rouge.
THURSDAY
JUNIOR SOUTHWEST BASSMASTERS MEETING: 6:30 p.m., First Baptist Church gym, Denham Springs. Call Jim Breaux (225) 772-3026.
FRIDAY
FRIDAY NIGHT COOKIE JAR BASS SERIES "CLASSIC": 7 p.m.-midnight, LA Express landing, Jarreau. Call Storm Randall (225) 937-0489.
SATURDAY
NRA BASIC PISTOL/CONCEALED CARRY PERMIT COURSE: 9 a.m., High Point Shooting Grounds, Belle Chasse. Provided by The Carlton Group. Fee $110 (with $20 registration deposit applied to fee). Call John Carlton (504) 329-8667. Email: jcarlton.tcg@gmail.com.
ONGOING
STATEWIDE TOURNAMENT & ANGLERS’ RODEO: CCA summer-long fishing contest through Sept. 5. Website: ccalouisiana.com
HUNTING SEASONS
TEAL: Statewide, Sept. 10-25. Also first split on rails & gallinules.
DOVES: First splits, South Zone: through Sept. 18; North Zone: through Sept. 25.
DEER/ARCHERY: Sept. 17-Jan. 15, State Deer Areas 3, 7, 8 & 10.
AROUND THE CORNER
SEPT. 12—GULF COUNCIL CORAL, SHRIMP & SPINY LOBSTER ADVISORY PANELS MEETING: Noon-3 p.m., virtual via webinar. Wedsite: gulfcouncil.org.
SEPT. 12—RED STICK FLY FISHERS MEETING: 7 p.m., Room 204, Adult Education Building, Broadmoor Methodist, 10230 Mollylea, Baton Rouge. Also Oct. 10, Nov. 14, Dec. 12. Website: rsff.org.
SEPT. 15—EAST ASCENSION CHAPTER/DUCKS UNLIMITED BANQUET: 6 p.m., Trademart Building, Lamar Dixon Expo Center, 9039 South St. Landry Avenue, Gonzales. Tickets $15-$75. Sponsorships available. Tickets website: louisianadu.com
SEPT. 16—FRIENDS OF NRA/BAYOU TECHE BANQUET: 5 p.m., Community Center, 305 La. 83-West, Baldwin. Tickets $50-$75. Tables available. Call Sandra Verret (337) 256-2848. Website: friendsofnra.org/la/events
SEPT. 17—SQUIRREL HUNTING 10: 9 a.m.-noon, Waddill Wildlife Refuge, 4142 North Flannery Road, Baton Rouge. LDWF Wildlife Division seminar. No fee. Space limited. Registration requested. Call Travis Dufour (337) 735-8685/email: tdufour@wlf.la.gov.
SEPT. 18—NSCA MONTHLY SHOOT: 8 a.m., Covey Rise Gun Club, 58256 Covey Rise Drive, Husser. 100 Main, 50 Super Sport & 50 target 5-Stand. Fees $40-$70. Lunch included. Call (985) 747-0310. Email: office@coveyriselodge.com
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Red snapper (Fridays-Monday, Labor Day weekend, then Fridays-Sundays only), lane, blackfin, queen and silk snappers & wenchmen among other snapper species & all groupers, except closed for goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
CLOSED SEASONS: Greater amberjack, gray triggerfish & red grouper in state/federal waters.
SHRIMP: Fall inshore season open.
LDWF UPDATES
- Pearl River WMA (St. Tammany Parish) closed due to flooding. Also Atchafalaya Delta WMA Wax Lake Outlet campground; Pointe-aux-Chenes WMA fishing piers & boat launch next to Island Road water control structure & at northeast corner Wonder Lake; Deer Park oxbow launch (Concordia Parish); Lake Concordia public boat ramp (repairs).
- Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge (Cameron/Vermilion parishes) will close to public until noon Sept. 7-11 for controlled alligator harvest.
- Drawdowns: Under way on Lake Bruin; Sept. 6, Lake Martin & Spring Bayou.
