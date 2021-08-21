MONDAY
RED STICK FLY FISHERS FLY TYING: 7 p.m., Room 204, Adult Education Building, Broadmoor Methodist, 10230 Mollylea Dr., Baton Rouge. Website: rsff.org.
MONDAY-THURSDAY
GULF OF MEXICO FISHERY MANAGEMENT COUNCIL MEETING: In-person & webinar attendance, Hilton Palacio del Rio Hotel, 200 S. Alamo Street, San Antonio, Texas. Monday, 8:15 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Shrimp, Mackerel, Sustainable Fisheries committees; Tuesday, 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Reef Fish Committee w/public Q&A; Wednesday, 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Data Collection, Habitat & Law Enforcement committees & full council session w/2:45-5:30 p.m. public comment; Thursday, full council session. Website: gulfcouncil.org.
TUESDAY
LOUISIANA OYSTER TASK FORCE MEETING: 1 p.m., Suite 234, Lakefront Airport, 6001 Stars and Stripes Blvd., New Orleans. Public Oyster Seed Ground Vessel Permit Appeals Board, 9:30 a.m., Room 219, same venue.
FRIDAY
FRIDAY NIGHT COOKIE JAR BASS SERIES: 7 p.m.-midnight, LA Express landing, Jarreau. Fee $40/boat, max 2 anglers. Weekly event through September. COVID-19 distancing restrictions. Call Storm Randall (225) 937-0489.
SATURDAY
NRA BASIC PISTOL/CONCEALED CARRY COURSE: 8:30 a.m., Southwest Mississippi Gun Club, McComb, Mississippi. Qualifies for Louisiana Concealed Carry Permit. Personal pistols/60 rounds ammo. Loaner .22 pistols available. Fee $65. Preregistration suggested. Email: douglasmbowser@yahoo.com
AROUND THE CORNER
AUG. 29—SOUTH LOUISIANA HIGHPOWER CLUB MATCH: 7:30 a.m., squadding; 8 a.m. on the range, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Range, St. Landry Road, Gonzales. NRA match rifle or service rifle, 200-yard/50-rounds match course. Fee $12 members, $15 nonmembers, $5 juniors. $15 annual club & Civilian Marksmanship Program membership (allows purchases from CMP). Email Rick Mol: southlahighpower@hotmail.com
SEPT. 2—WILDLIFE & FISHERIES COMMISSION MEETING: 9:30 a.m., Joe Herring Room, state Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters, Quail Drive, Baton Rouge.
SEPT. 4—TRAP SHOOT: 8:30 a.m., Southwest Gun Club, McComb, Mississippi. Weather permitting. ATA-style trap field/portable traps/25 singles or 12 pairs per round. Only 7½ shot size or smaller. Fee $5/round (cash/correct change only). Call Doug Bowser (601) 341-8797. Email: douglasmbowser@yahoo.com.
ONGOING
STATEWIDE TOURNAMENT AND ANGLERS’ RODEO: Through Sept. 6. CCA Louisiana saltwater rodeo with divisions & numerous categories. Must be CCA member. Website: ccalouisiana.com.
LDWF UPDATES
- Aug. 31 deadline to apply for wildlife management area lottery deer & waterfowl including youths & hunters with disabilities, and general hunts on selected Office of State Parks properties. Application website: la-web.s3licensing.com/. For more, email David Hayden: dhayden@wlf.la.gov
- Daily free shuttles to and from the Elmer’s Island beaches toward Caminada Pass from the parking area off La. 1 operate from sunrise to sunset through Labor Day.
- All Sherburne WMA shooting ranges open, except closed Mondays to continue repairs.
- U.S. 90 boat launch on Middle River of the Pearl River system closed for repairs.
- The Pearl River-Honey Island Shooting Range on the Pearl River WMA closed for renovation.
- Hunter Education classes have resumed. Website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/hunter-education.
- Drawdowns under way on Henderson Lake, and Black and Clear Lake (Natchitoches Parish).
- Road construction limits access from Don Bernard Road to the Spring Bayou Boat Ramp Road on Spring Bayou WMA.
- Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge closure set until noon Sept. 1-6 for controlled alligator harvest.
- False River drawdown (1.5 inches/day) tentatively set to begin Sept. 7 to reduce the sediment impacts/improve sportfish habitat.
- Squirrel hunting seminar for beginners, 8 a.m.-noon, Sept. 18, Waddill Wildlife Refuge, North Flannery Road, Baton Rouge. Space limited. No fee. Registration website: la-web.s3licensing.com/Event/Details/180343. Email Travis Dufour: tdufour@wlf.la.gov
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Red snapper (Friday-through-Sunday seasons), greater amberjack, gray triggerfish, several snapper species & all groupers except closed for goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
SHRIMP: All state inshore & outside waters open except Biloxi Marsh area (opening 6 a.m., Aug. 27).
CLOSED SEASONS: Commercial king mackerel (hook & line; gill-netting) in Gulf of Mexico Southern Zone. Commercial take of large coastal sharks (large coastal and hammerhead groups) closed in state & federal waters through Dec. 31. Take of blacktip sharks remains open.
