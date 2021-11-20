Solid catch

Denham Springs' Jackson Rogers shows his two heaviest bass he used to take first place in the 11-14-year-old age group and the overall title among the Junior Southwest Bassmasters' three age groups. His five-bass total hit 12.46 pounds last Sunday from the Atchafalaya Spillway. Brusly's Noah Martinez finished second to Rogers and had the day's heaviest bass, a 3.98-pounder in the club's final 2021 tournament. Next up for the young anglers in their annual awards banquet in December.