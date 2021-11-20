Jr. SW Bassmasters
BELLE RIVER — Age-group results from the Junior Southwest Bassmasters-Denham Springs monthly tournament held from the Belle River Public Landing on Nov. 13 in the Atchafalaya Spillway. Listed are anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed in parentheses (5-bass limit), total weight in pounds and big-bass winners:
15-18 Age Group: 1, Caleb Roblin, Denham Springs (4) 7.39 pounds. 2, Peyton Matherne, Walker (5) 6.02. 3, Kade Palmer, Walker (2) 2.53. Big Bass: Roblin, 3.7 pounds.
11-14 Age Group: 1, Jackson Rogers, Denham Springs (5) 12.46. 2, Noah Martinez, Brusly (3) 7.96. 3, Hayden Rau, Livingston (4) 5.30. Big Bass: Martinez, 3.98.
7-10 Age Group: 1, Beau Smith, Ventress (5), 6.96. 2, Gentry Rogers, Denham Springs (3) 4.47. 3, Gavin Brouillette (3) 2.73. Big Bass: Smith, 1.92.
Adult Division: 1, Todd Rogers (5) 12.46. 2, Doug Bergeron, Jarreau (5) 11.45. 3, Randell Richardson, Denham Springs (4) 7.39. Big Bass: Bergeron, 3.77.
Redfish Cup
PORT ARANSAS, Texas—Results from the three-day, 10-team Yamaha Bassmaster Redfish Cup Championship with teams, number of redfish weighed in parentheses (2-fish per day limit) and total catch weight in pounds and ounces (Louisiana anglers in bold):
1, Chris Zaldain-Ryan Rickard (6) 43 pounds, 4 ounces. 2, Derek Hudnall-Ron Hueston (6) 40-8. 3, Nicky Savoie-Travis Land (6) 40-4. 4, Patrick Walters-Dwayne Eschete (6) 38-12. 5, Thomas Barlow-Glenn Vann (6) 36-10.
6, Jeremy Heimes-Micky Gibbs (6) 32-8. 7, Matt Herren-Chad Manning (6) 32-1. 8, Mark Menendez-Ricky Bort (5) 28-6. 9, Trait Zaldain-Matt McCabe (4) 23-11. 10, Chris Cenci-Chris Kennedy (5) 23-2.