MONDAY
RED STICK FLY FISHERS PROGRAM: Via Zoom. Website: rsff.org.
MONDAY-THURSDAY
GULF OF MEXICO FISHERY MANAGEMENT COUNCIL MEETING: Via Webinar. Final action on “Modification of Annual Catch Limits for Gulf of Mexico Red Snapper” & “Gulf of Mexico Red Snapper Recreational Data Calibration and Recreational Catch Limits” frameworks. Schedule (all times CDT): Monday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Shrimp, Mackerel, Data Collection committees (closed session 8-9 a.m.); Tuesday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Reef Fish committee, public comment 4:30-5:30 p.m.; Wednesday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Reef Fish Committee, full council, public comment 1-4:30 p.m.; Thursday, 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., full council session, committee reports. Website: gulfcouncil.org.
WEDNESDAY
LA. FINFISH TASK FORCE MEETING: 10 a.m., state Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters, 2000 Quail Drive, Baton Rouge.
THURSDAY
ORVIS FISHING VIDEO/TACKLE TUNE-UP: 7 p.m., digital tips nymph fishing. Also April 22, Are Your Rods and Reels Ready? Saltwater Blitz. Website (info): orvis.com/batonrouge.
FRIDAY
FRIDAY NIGHT COOKIE JAR BASS SERIES: 7 p.m.-midnight, LA Express landing, Jarreau. Fee $40/boat, max 2 anglers. Weekly event through September. COVID-19 distancing restrictions. Call Storm Randall (225) 937-0489.
SATURDAY
MIGRATORY BIG BIRD DAY: 6 a.m.-6 p.m., Cotton Road, Patterson. Cajun Coast Visitors & Convention Bureau event. “Friendly” bird watchers tournament. Registration ($10) required. Call Cajun Coast (985O 380-8224.
AROUND THE CORNER
APRIL 17-25—NATIONAL PARKS WEEK: No park admission fees, April 17. COVID-19 mandates. Website: nps.gov/npweek or nationalparkweek.org.
APRIL 25—SOUTH LOUISIANA HIGHPOWER CLUB MATCH: 7:30 a.m., squadding; 8 a.m. on the range, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Range, St. Landry Road, Gonzales. NRA match rifle or service rifle, 200-yard/50-rounds match course. Fee $12 members, $15 nonmembers, $5 juniors. $15 annual club & Civilian Marksmanship Program membership (allows purchases from CMP). Email Rick Mol: southlahighpower@hotmail.com.
APRIL 26—RED STICK FLY FISHERS FLY TYING: Via Zoom. Website: rsff.org.
HUNTING SEASONS
TURKEY: Area A: through May 1. Area B: through April 24. Area C: through April 17.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Gray triggerfish, several snapper species & all groupers except closed for goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
SHRIMP: State outside waters from Calliou Boca west to the Atchafalaya River Ship Channel at Eugene Island is open. Fall inshore season closed in all waters except waters open waters of Breton and Chandeleur sounds.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational red snapper, greater amberjack & gag grouper; commercial king mackerel (hook & line; gill-netting) in Gulf of Mexico Southern Zone. Commercial take of large coastal sharks (large coastal and hammerhead groups) closed in state & federal waters through Dec. 31, 2021. Take of blacktip sharks remains open.
LDWF UPDATES
-All Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries offices and wildlife management areas are open with mandates for social distancing, face masks and other virus-preventing measures. Public restrooms at those sites are closed.
-Tunica Hills WMA closed to the nonhunting public April 11, 17-18, 24-25 for turkey season.
-Closures: Pearl River WMA (gate at Old U.S. 11 is locked), including Pearl River-Honey Island Shooting Range; Boyce Tower Road at Bayou Conway bridge on the Maurepas Swamp WMA; some areas in Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge; South Bosco Tract ATV/UTV Trail on the Russell Sage WMA; Camp Bayou Road on the Dewey Wills WMA (open for ATVs only); South Bayou Natchitoches Road (Bayou de Sot to Smith Bay) & Bayou Natchitoches bridge to Cas Cas Road on Grassy Lake WMA; and, Dobbs Bay, Blount, Lac-A-Sostien, Hogpen, Ross & Catfish Bayou roads on Richard Yancey WMA.
-Deer Park Lake public boat ramp closed for repairs.
-Hunter Education classes have resumed. Website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/hunter-education.
