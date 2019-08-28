THURSDAY
NEW ORLEANS FLY FISHERS MEETING: 7 p.m., Lakeshore Marina, 7840 Lakeshore Drive, New Orleans. Call Jack Crais (504) 259-2329. Website: neworleansflyfishers.com.
FRIDAY
FALSE RIVER COOKIE JAR BASS TOURNAMENT: 7 p.m.-midnight, La Express launch, Jarreau. Fee $40/boat (two-angler boats; pay at store before launching). Weekly event through summer. Call Storm Randall (225) 937-0489.
TUESDAY
DOUBLE NICKEL BASS TOURNAMENT: 10:30 a.m., Earl Pearl River Launch, U.S. 90 Bridge. Weekly event for anglers 55 and older. Singles tournament (two allowed in boat but keep catch separate). Fee $15. Call Joe Picone (985) 630-4170.
ACADIANA FLY RODDERS PROGRAM: 6:30 p.m., Grace Presbyterian Church Hall, 415 Roselawn, Lafayette. Call Bob Tabbert (337) 781-3650.
WEDNESDAY
PONTCHARTRAIN BASIN FLY FISHERS MEETING: 6 p.m., Abita Brew Pub, 72011 Holly Street, Abita Springs. Call Corey Tohme (985) 624-9331. Website: pbasinflyfishers.blogspot.com.
ONGOING
STAR/CCA-LOUISIANA: Monday (Labor Day) final day of summer-long rodeo in several coastal & offshore species. Coastal division for speckled trout & specially tagged redfish category. CCA membership required. Website: ccastar.com.
HUNTING
DOVES: South Zone, Sept. 7-15; North Zone, Sept. 7-29.
AROUND THE CORNER
SEPT. 7—NBAA SOUTH LOUISIANA BASS MAFIA TOURNAMENT: Bayou Segnette, Westwego. Two-angler teams. Entry fee $100. Annual membership $40. Fifth in 8-tournament series. Email: Darren Anders: darrenanders309@gmail.com.
SEPT. 7—SPECK & REDFISH CUP KAYAK FISHING TOURNAMENT: All open Louisiana waters. Weigh-in deadline 5 p.m., Pack & Paddle, Lafayette. Entry fee $25. Heaviest combination of 2 slot reds & 2 speckled trout. Optional flounder calcutta. Lafayette Kayak Fishing Club event. Website: lafayettekayakfishing.com.
SEPT. 7—SATURDAY TRAP SHOOT: 8:30 a.m., Southwest Gun Club, McComb, Mississippi. Weather permitting. ATA-style trap field/portable traps/25 singles or 12 pairs per round. Only 7½ shot size or smaller. Fee $5/round (cash/correct change only). Call Doug Bowser (601) 341-8797. Email: douglasmbowser@yahoo.com.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Red snapper season Friday through Monday (Labor Day weekend, then closed season in state & federal waters); recreational amberjack through Oct. 31; and, all groupers except closed for the take of goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational gray triggerfish seasons state and federal waters.
FALL INSHORE SHRIMP SEASON: Open in all state inside waters.
