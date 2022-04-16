Bassmaster Elite
DAYTON, Tenn. — April 10’s final top 10 from the four-day Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite series event held on Chickamauga Lake with anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed in parentheses (5-bass daily limit), total weight in pounds and ounces and prize winnings. Also listed are Louisiana anglers, big-bass daily/overall winners & contingency money winners. Only the top 47 in the 94-angler field moved to the third round, and only the top 10 advanced to the final round:
Top 10: 1, Jason Christie, Park Hill, Oklahoma (20) 73 pounds, 7 ounces, $100,000. 2, Brock Mosley, Collinsville, Mississippi (20) 69-15, $35,000. 3, Jacob Foutz, Charleston, Tennessee (20) 67-6, $30,000. 4, Matt Robertson, Kuttawa, Kenturky (19) 66-1, $25,000. 5, Caleb Kuphall, Mukwonago, Wisconsin (18) 64-13, $20,000.
6, Daisuke Aoki, Yamanashi, Japan (18) 63-15, $19,000. 7, Carl Jocumsen, Queensland, Australia (19) 63-4, $18,000. 8, Jason Williamson, Wagener, South Carolina (17) 58-0, $17,000. 9, Clifford Pirch, Payson, Arizona (18) 58-0, $16,000. 10, Drew Benton, Blakely, Georgia (16) 51-14, $15,000.
Louisiana anglers: 28, Caleb Sumrall, New Iberia (15) 41-1, $10,000. 75, Greg Hackney, Gonzales (8) 19-0. 80, Tyler Rivet, Raceland (6) 16-15. 82, Derek Hudnall, Denham Springs (5) 15-12. 83, Darold Gleason, Many (7) 14-15.
Phoenix Boats Big Bass: Overall, Pat Schlapper Eleva, Wisconsin, 10 pounds, 5 ounces, $1,000; Day 1, Schlapper, 10-5, $1,000; Day 2, Scott Martin, Clewiston, Florida, 9-12, $1,000; Day 3, Foutz, 7-12, $1,000; Day 4, Pirch, 5-4, $1,000.
VMC Monster Bag: Matty Wong, Honolulu, Hawaii, 25-13, $2,000.