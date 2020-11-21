Gentry Rogers wowed the field in last weekend's Junior Southwest Bassmasters tournament held in the Atchafalaya Spillway. The Denham Springs youngster won the 7-10-year-old age group with a five-bass catch weighing 8.08 pounds, and was one of six youngsters weighing five bass. The top three anglers in his age group had five bass, and Rogers is showing the top two bass from his catch. It was the final tournament of the year for his ever-growing club.