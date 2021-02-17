The ongoing run of harsh winter conditions has forced BREC officials to cancel Saturday’s Geaux Fish Catfish Rodeo, and advised its next Geaux Fish event will be scheduled during fall months.
In addition, Department of Wildlife and Fisheries’ biologists are asking for help in identifying the location of fish kills caused by days of dramatically low temperatures.
The lethal impact of these weather systems usually is seen after water warms, and fisheries biologists advise fish kills might not become evident for a week or more after frigid conditions abate.
Freshwater kills usually are limited to smaller species like shad, but coastal species such as white trout, speckled trout, redfish and black drum can be heavily impacted.
To report fish kills, go to the LDWF website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/fish-kills. Biologists ask for the reporter’s name, a contact phone number, fish-kill location and species involved.