NOTICES
Events scheduled for May and June will not be posted in the calendar and will be considered postponed or canceled unless advised by organization/organizers about the status of each event.
-All Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries offices are closed until further notice. For recreational, commercial, boating and all other licensing needs, go to the LDWF website: wlf.louisiana.gov.
-With the exception of Elmer’s Island, all LDWF wildlife managements areas, refuges & shooting ranges are open, but public restrooms at those sites are closed and visitors must practice social distancing and cannot have groups larger than 10. You must have a valid state hunting, fishing or WMA stamp to use these sites and all visitors must use self-clearing permits.
TUESDAY
GULF OF MEXICO FISHERY MANAGEMENT COUNCIL WEBINAR MEETING: 9 -11 a.m., procedures for making motions and voting during council meetings, and plans for June’s full council meeting. Public comment 10-11 a.m. Website: gulfcouncil.org.
TUESDAY NIGHT BASS TOURNAMENT: 6-9 p.m., Morrison Parkway public launch, False River, New Roads. Weekly through Sept. 26 “classic” (must fish 10 Tuesday to qualify). Call Billy Baggett (225) 718-5395.
THURSDAY
JUNIOR SOUTHWEST BASSMASTERS MEETING: 7 p.m. on club’s Facebook page. Call Jim Breaux (225) 772-3026.
FRIDAY
FALSE RIVER COOKIE JAR BASS TOURNAMENT: 7 p.m.-midnight, LA Express landing, Jarreau. Fee $40/boat, max 2 anglers. Weekly event with COVID-19 distancing restrictions. Call Storm Randall (225) 937-0489.
POSTPONED
MAY 28-30—CATHOLIC HIGH FISHING RODEO: Moran’s Marina, Port Fourchon. Rescheduled date TBA. Website: catholichigh.org.
CANCELED
THROUGH MAY—ALL LDWF HUNTER/BOATER EDUCATION CLASSES: Wildlife & Fisheries offering online boating education: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/boater-education.
MAY 11—RED STICK FLY FISHERS PROGRAM: 7 p.m., Baton Rouge. Website: rsff.org.
MAY 14—NEW ORLEANS FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: 7 p.m., Metairie.
MAY 15-16—SPRING CATCH-N-EAT FLY FISHING TRIP: Red Stick Fly Fishers event. Website: rsff.org.
2020 MLF COLLEGE FACEOFFS: Four bass-tournament series beginning in May.
MAY 30—YOUTH HUNTER EDUCATION CHALLENGE: State competition.
NRA PRECISION PISTOL CHAMPIONSHIPS: July 1-5; NRA Smallbore Championships, July 23–Aug. 4; and, NRA High Power Championships, Aug. 9 -25.
HUNTING SEASON
SQUIRRELS: Through May 24, private lands and selected state wildlife management areas. Closed on federal lands.
AROUND THE CORNER
MAY 29—COLLEGE BASS TOURNAMENT: Major League Fishing season resumes, Mississippi River, La Crosse, Wisconsin. Social distancing mandated for registered teams & essential staff.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Recreational greater amberjack (through May 31), lane snapper & all groupers except closed for the take of goliath, Nassau & gag groupers in state/federal waters. Gag grouper closed in federal waters through May 31.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational red snapper & gray triggerfish seasons in state and federal waters & commercial king mackerel season.
FALL INSHORE SHRIMP SEASON: Closed in all state inside waters except Breton & Chandeleur sounds. State outside season opened from Caillou Boca to the Atchafalaya River Ship Channel at Eugene Island.
Email: jmacaluso@theadvocate.com