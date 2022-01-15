MONDAY
RED STICK FLY FISHERS MEETING: 7 p.m., Room 204, Adult Education Building, Broadmoor Methodist, 10230 Mollylea, Baton Rouge. Also Feb. 14, March 14, April 11, May 9, June 13, July 11, Aug. 8, Sept. 12, Oct. 10, Nov. 14, Dec. 12. Website: rsff.org.
SATURDAY
ARBOR DAY: 9 a. m.-1 p.m., LSU AgCenter’s Burden Botanic Gardens, 4560 Essen Lane, Baton Rouge. Tree planting, scavenger hunt, story time, Smokey Bear. No fee. Native trees available for $15. Email: botanicgardens@agcenter.lsu.edu
THIS MONTH
JAN. 23—B.A.S.S. HIGH SCHOOL EASTERN OPEN: Harris Chain of Lakes, Leesburg, Florida. Website: bassmaster.com
JAN. 23—SOUTH LOUISIANA HIGHPOWER CLUB MATCH: 7:30 a.m., squadding; 8 a.m. on the range, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Range, St. Landry Road, Gonzales. NRA match rifle or service rifle, 200-yard/50-rounds match course. Fee $12 members, $15 nonmembers, $5 juniors. $15 annual club & Civilian Marksmanship Program membership (allows purchases from CMP). Also Feb. 27, March 27, April 24, May 22, June 26, July 24, Aug. 28, Sept. 25, Oct. 23 & Nov. 27. Email Rick Mol: southlahighpower@hotmail.com
JAN. 24—CANEY CREEK RESERVOIR PUBLIC MEETING: 7 p.m., Jimmie Davis State Park, 1209 State Park Road, Chatham. Aquatic vegetation & state fisheries management recommendations.
Call Jeff Sibley (318) 371-3066/email: jsibley@wlf.la.gov
JAN. 24-27—GULF OF MEXICO FISHERY MANAGEMENT COUNCIL MEETING: Virtual only. Webinar available. Public comment, 2:15-5:30 p.m., Jan. 26 (registration required). Website: gulfcouncil.org. Email: gulfcouncil@gulfcouncil.org
FEBRUARY
FEB. 2-4—PRESCRIBED BURNING WORKSHOP: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily, Hammond Research Station, 21549 Old Covington Highway, Hammond. LSU AgCenter program includes fuels, fire behavior, weather, ecology, techniques, smoke management, fire lanes & burn planning. Limited to 20 participants. Fee $110 ($160 after Feb. 1) includes lunches, handouts & supplies. Email Whitney Wallace: wwallace@agcenter.lsu.edu
FEB. 3—WILDLIFE & FISHERIES COMMISSION MEETING: 9:30 a.m., Joe Herring Room, state Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters, Quail Drive, Baton Rouge. Also March, 3, April 7, May 5, June 2, July 7, Aug. 4, Sept. 1, Oct. 6, Nov. 3, Dec. 1.
FEB. 3—JUNIOR SOUTHWEST BASSMASTERS MEETING: 6:30 p.m., First Baptist Church gym, Denham Springs. Also March 3, April 14, May 12, June 9, July 14, Aug. 11, Sept. 8, Oct. 6, Nov. 3 & Dec. 8 (awards banquet). Call Jim Breaux (225) 772-3026.
FEB. 5—FISHING FOR TUCKER: Doiron’s Landing, Stephensville. Two-angler team bass tournament. Fee $100. Benefits Tucker Townsend with Mitochondrial Disorder. No boats south of U.S. 90. Atchafalaya/Verret basins. Sponsored by Ascension Area Anglers. Call Ryan Lavigne (225) 921-9332. Website: fishingfortucker.com.
FEB. 5—LA. HIGH SCHOOL/JUNIOR QUALIFIER/WEST DIVISION: Cypress Bend Park, Toledo Bend. Also March 5, San Miguel Park, Toledo Bend. Call Tommy Abbott (504) 722-6638. Website: louisianahighschoolbassnation.com
FEB. 8—LOTTERY TURKEY HUNT APPLICATION DEADLINE: 8 regular & 9 youth-only hunts on Wildlife and Fisheries wildlife management areas. $10 fees. Online applications only: louisianaoutdoors.com/lottery-applications. Email David Hayden: dhayden@wlf.la.gov
FEB. 8—WHITE LAKE FISHING PERMIT LOTTERY DEADLINE: Permits run March 15-Aug. 15 for 100 permits with boat restrictions. $10 fees plus $40 permit fee (if selected). Online applications only: louisianaoutdoors.com/lottery-applications. Email Schuyler Dartez: sdartez@wlf.la.gov.
FEB. 16-20—46th NATIONAL WILD TURKEY FEDERATION CONVENTION: Gaylord Opryland Center, Nashville. Website: nwtf.org
FEB. 19—LA. HIGH SCHOOL/JUNIOR QUALIFIER/EAST DIVISION: Doiron’s Landing Stephensville. Also April 2, North Pass, Manchac. Call Tommy Abbott (504) 722-6638. Website: louisianahighschoolbassnation.com
FEB. 19—BECOMING AN OUTDOORS WOMAN/BASIC HANDGUNS: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Outdoor Education Center, Woodworth. Operation, proper handgun for hunting/recreation, safety, shooting & cleaning. Equipment provided. For 18 and older. Fee $35. Limited class size. State Wildlife & fisheries event. Website: lawff.org/bow. Email: Dana Norsworthy: dnorsworthy@wlf.la.gov
FEB. 21—PRESIDENTS DAY
FEB. 23-26—LA. B.A.S.S NATION QUALIFIER: Red River South Marina, Bossier City. Also Sept. 28-Oct. 1, Bayou Segnette State Park, Westwego. Must be B.A.S.S. Federation member. Call Ryan Lavigne (225) 921-9332.
FEB. 28—RED STICK FLY FISHERS FLY TYING: 7 p.m., Room 204, Adult Education Building, Broadmoor Methodist, 10230 Mollylea, Baton Rouge. Also March 28, April 25, May 23, June 27, July 25, Aug. 22, Sept. 26, Oct. 24, Nov. 28, Dec. 19. Website: rsff.org.
MARCH
MARCH 1—MARDI GRAS
MARCH 5—ANGLING AGAINST AUTISM BASS TOURNAMENT: Safe daylight, Doiron’s Landing, Stephensville. 4 p.m. weigh-in. Tournament fee $205 (includes launch/big-bass pot). $5,000 first-place. Benefits Port City Enterprizes/S&S Behavorial. Call Moonie Bergeron (225) 938-2834 or Keith Thibodeaux (225) 938-0941.
MARCH 5—RED STICK DAY: 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Waddill Wildlife Refuge, 4142 North Flannery Road, Baton Rouge. A Red Stick Fly Fishers event. Fly tying, casting instructions & speakers. Call Gary Elbourne (225) 505-4997. Email: belbourne@cox.net
MARCH 5—BECOMING AN OUTDOORS WOMAN/BUCKS & DOES: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Outdoor Education Center, Woodworth. Deer biology/management, habitat, hunting & deer stand safety, firearms & techniques. Equipment provided. For 18 and older. Fee $35. Limited class size. State Wildlife & fisheries event. Website: lawff.org/bow. Email: Dana Norsworthy: dnorsworthy@wlf.la.gov
MARCH 6—LA. HIGH SCHOOL/JUNIOR QUALIFIER/NORTH DIVISION: San Miguel Park, Toledo Bend. Also March 19, Jimmie Davis State Park, Caney Creek, Chatham. Call Tommy Abbott (504) 722-6638. Website: louisianahighschoolbassnation.com
MARCH 12—BECOMING AN OUTDOORS WOMAN/CAMPING: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Waddill Outdoor Education Center, North Flannery Road, Baton Rouge. Basics of tents, sleep gear, cooking. Classroom & hands-on instruction. Equipment provided. For 18 and older. Fee $35. Limited class size. State Wildlife & fisheries event. Website: lawff.org/bow. Email: Dana Norsworthy: dnorsworthy@wlf.la.gov
MARCH 13—DAYLIGHT SAVINGS TIME: Begins at 2 a.m.
MARCH 13—B.A.S.S. HIGH SCHOOL SOUTHERN OPEN: Smith Lake, Cullman, Alabama. Website: bassmaster.com
MARCH 20–42nd KIWANIS OF POINTE COUPEE OPEN BASS TOURNAMENT: Morrison Parkway public launch, New Roads. Safe daylight, $150 per team in advance, $175 tournament day. Registration includes Big Bass contest, jambalaya, drinks and door prizes. Call Kenneth St. Romain (225) 718-1319.
MARCH 25—FRIDAY NIGHT COOKIE JAR BASS SERIES: 7 p.m.-midnight, LA Express landing, Jarreau. Fee $40/boat, max 2 anglers. Weekly event through Sept. 9. Call Storm Randall (225) 937-0489.
MARCH 25-28—COLDWATER FLY FISHING WEEKEND: North Arkansas, Little Mo River. A Red Stick Fly Fishers event. Call Cole Miller (225) 921-9192. Email: cole.miller@theldsgroup.com
APRIL
APRIL 17—EASTER
APRIL 22-24—SPRING WARMWATER FLY FISHING: Lake Concordia, Ferriday. A Red Stick Fly Fishers event. Call Emmitt Simmons (225) 335-4596. Email: elsimmons@cox.net
APRIL 24—B.A.S.S. HIGH SCHOOL CENTRAL OPEN: Norfolk Lake, Mountain Home, Arkansas. Website: bassmaster.com
APRIL 30-MAY 1—LA. HIGH SCHOOL/JUNIOR BASSMASTER STATE TOURNAMENT: Forsythe Park, Ouachita River, Monroe. Call Tommy Abbott (504) 722-6638. Website: louisianahighschoolbassnation.com
MAY
MAY 8—MOTHER’S DAY
MAY 20-22—SPRING SALTWATER FLY FISHING: Galliano Inn, Galliano. A Red Stick Fly Fishers event. Call Randy Leonpacher (225) 769-1895. Email: RMLeonpacr@bellsouth.net
MAY 28-SEPT. 5—STATEWIDE TOURNAMENT & ANGLERS’ RODEO: CCA summer-long fishing contact. Website: ccalouisiana.com
MAY 30—MEMORIAL DAY
JUNE
JUNE 11—B.A.S.S. HIGH SCHOOL NORTHERN OPEN: Saginaw Bay, Bay City, Michigan. Website: bassmaster.com
JUNE 18-19—JUNIOR SOUTHWEST BASSMASTERS TOURNAMENT: Lake Concordia, Ferriday. 7-10, 11-14, 15-18 age groups for members/captains. Also Oct. 15-16, Bridge Bay, Toledo Bend. Call Jim Breaux (225) 772-3026.
JUNE 19—FATHER’S DAY
JULY
JULY 1-3—73rd GOLDEN MEADOW-FOURCHON TARPON RODEO: Moran’s Marina, Port Fourchon. Website: fourchontarpon.com.
JULY 15-17—LEEVILLE SALTWATER FLY FISHING: Boudreau’s Motal, Leeville. A Red Stick Fly Fishers event. Call Randy Leonpacher (225) 769-1895. Email: RMLeonpacr@bellsouth.net
JULY 23—B.A.S.S. HIGH SCHOOL NATIONALS: Site TBA. Website: bassmaster.com
JULY 28-30—INTERNATIONAL GRAND ISLE TARPON RODEO: Grand Isle Marina. Website: tarponrodeo.org
SEPTEMBER
SEPT. 5—LABOR DAY
SEPT. 23-25—FALL WARMWATER FLY FISHING: Lake Concordia, Ferriday. A Red Stick Fly Fishers event. Call Emmitt Simmons (225) 335-4596. Email: elsimmons@cox.net
OCTOBER
OCT. 21-23—FALL SALTWATER FLY FISHING: Galliano Inn, Galliano. A Red Stick Fly Fishers event. Call Randy Leonpacher (225) 769-1895. Email: RMLeonpacr@bellsouth.net
NOVEMBER
NOV. 6—DAYLIGHT SAVINGS TIME: Ends at 2 a.m.
NOV. 24—THANKSGIVING DAY
HUNTING SEASONS
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Jan. 16, State Deer Area 2, with/without dogs.
DOVES: South Zone, through Jan. 17; North Zone, through Jan. 22.
DEER/PRIMITIVE WEAPONS: Jan. 17-23, State Deer Area 2.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Jan. 23, State Deer Areas 1 & 4 still-hunt only; State Deer Area 6, with/without dogs; State Deer Areas 5 & 9, with/without dogs, bucks only.
DEER/PRIMITIVE WEAPONS: Jan. 24-31, State Deer Areas 1, 4 & 6, either sex, still-hunt only; Deer Areas 5 & 9, bucks only, still-hunt only.
DUCKS, COOTS, MERGANSERS: East & West zones, through Jan. 30.
GEESE: East Zone, through Jan. 30, second split, includes blue, snow & Ross', specklebellies & Canadas.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Jan. 31, State Deer Areas 1, 2 & 4; through Feb. 15, State Deer Areas 5, 6 & 9. Either-sex take allowed except when bucks-only firearms season open. Closed in State Deer Areas 3, 7, 8 & 10.
WOODCOCK: Through Jan. 31, statewide.
GEESE: West Zone, through Feb. 6, third split, includes blue, snow & Ross', specklebellies & Canada species; take of Canada geese prohibited in portions of Cameron & Vermilion parishes.
QUAIL/RABBITS/SNIPE/SQUIRRELS: Through Feb. 28.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Lane, blackfin, queen and silk snappers & wenchmen among other snapper species & all groupers, including red grouper, except closed for goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
SHRIMP: All state inshore waters closed except waters open east of the Mississippi River & Breton/Chandeleur sounds.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational red snapper, gag grouper, gray triggerfish & greater amberjack. Commercial king mackerel (hook & line; gill-netting) in Gulf of Mexico Southern Zone. Commercial take of large coastal sharks (large coastal and hammerhead groups) closed.
LDWF UPDATES
-Two fishing piers & boat launch next to Island Road water control structure (Pointe-aux-Chenes WMA; three other Island Road piers & boat launch remain open); the Hope Canal Road/boat launch (Maurepas Swamp WMA); a section of East Road over Bayou Wauksha (Thistlethwaite WMA); Deer Park oxbow launch (Concordia Parish); and, the Woodworth Shooting Range (Rapides Parish) are closed.
-Hunter Education classes. Website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/hunter-education.
Email: jmacaluso@theadvocate.com