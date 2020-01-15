THURSDAY
ACADIANA FLY RODDERS PROGRAM: 6 p.m., Pack & Paddle, 601 E. Pinhook, Lafayette. Call (337) 232-5854. Website: acadianaflyrodders.org.
NEW ORLEANS FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: 7 p.m., St Francis Xavier Church Hall, 444 Metairie Road, Metairie. Call Joe Bandera (504) 888-2149.
THURSDAY-FRIDAY
BASSMASTER EASTERN OPEN: Kissimmee Chain of Lakes, Kissimmee, Florida. Final two days. First of four tournaments. Live weigh-in website: bassmaster.com.
SATURDAY
TRAPPER EDUCATION WORKSHOP: Day long, Vermilionville Historic Village, Lafayette. No fee, Open to public. Demos, laws, regulations, skinning & other hands-on instruction. Dress appropriately. Also Feb. 1, Woodworth Education Center, Woodworth; Feb. 15, LDWF Field Office, Monroe. Preregistration required. Call Tanya Sturman (318) 487-5885, Ext. 3420. Email: tsturman@wlf.la.gov.
ARBOR DAY-BURDEN: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Burden Arboretum, LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens, 4560 Essen Lane, Baton Rouge. No fee. Native tree planting Burden Woods, scavenger hunt, children’s activities. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Email Katie Guitreau: kguitreau@agcenter.lsu.edu.
CENLA FLY FISHING & LIGHT TACKLE FESTIVAL: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Kees Park, La. 28 East, Pineville. Free. Presentations, fly tying demos, casting clinics, exhibitors. Benefits Food Bank of Central Louisiana. Sponsored by Kisatchie Fly Fishers. Call Glen Cormier (318) 793-5855. Website: kisatchiefly.org.
ARBOR DAY-STATE ARBORETUM: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Louisiana State Arboretum, La. 3042, Ville Platte. Tree seedling giveaway, games, crafts, tree care & planting guides. Fee $3/person to enter Chicot State Park. Call (888) 677-6100.
ORVIS TRAVEL DAY: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Orvis Baton Rouge, 7601 Bluebonnet Boulevard, Baton Rouge. No fee. Meet fly fishing guides from several destinations including Louisiana. Hourly presentations. Call (225) 757-7286.
MONDAY
RED STICK FLY FISHERS PROGRAM: 7 p.m., Broadmoor United Methodist Church, Adult Education Building, 10230 Mollylea Drive, Baton Rouge. Call Gary Elbourne, (225) 752-0073. Website: rsff.org.
TUESDAY
DOUBLE NICKEL BASS TOURNAMENT: 10:30 a.m., East Pearl River Launch, U.S. 90 Bridge. Weekly event for anglers 55 and older. Singles tournament (two allowed in boat but keep catch separate). Fee $15. Call Joe Picone (985) 630-4170.
LAFAYETTE KAYAK FISHING CLUB MEETING: 6 p.m., Pack & Paddle, 601 E. Pinhook, Lafayette. Call (337) 232-5854. Website: lafayettekayakfishing.com.
HUNTING SEASONS
Note: Deer/Archery season have either-sex take allowed except where specified & except when there is a bucks-only modern firearms period. Check 2019-2020 state hunting pamphlet for specific hunting regulations & zones.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Jan. 19, State Deer Areas 1 & 4 still-hunt only.
DEER/PRIMITIVE WEAPONS: Jan. 13-19, State Deer Area 2.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Jan. 15, State Deer Areas 3, 7, 8 & 10.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Jan. 19, State Deer Areas 5 & 9, bucks only, with/without dogs.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Jan. 19, State Deer Area 6, with/without dogs.
DUCKS: Through Jan. 19, Coastal Waterfowl Zone.
DEER/PRIMITIVE WEAPONS: Jan. 20-31, State Deer Areas 1, 4 & 6, either sex and Deer Areas 5 & 9, bucks only.
DOVES: Through Jan. 26, North Zone.
DUCKS: Through Jan. 26, East & West Waterfowl zones.
CANADA GEESE: Through Jan. 31, statewide. Closed in portions of Cameron & Vermilion parishes.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Jan. 31, State Deer Areas 1, 2 & 4.
DOVES: Through Jan. 31, South Zone.
WOODCOCK: Through Jan. 31, statewide.
GEESE: Through Feb. 9, statewide. Included specklebellies, blue, snow and Ross’ geese.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Feb. 15, State Deer Areas 5, 6 & 9.
RABBIT/SQUIRREL/QUAIL: Through Feb. 28, statewide, private lands only.
SNIPE: Through Feb. 28, statewide.
LICENSED HUNTING PRESERVES: Through April 30. Pen-raised birds only.
AROUND THE CORNER
JAN. 23—NEW ORLEANS FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: 7 p.m., St Francis Xavier Church Hall, 444 Metairie Road, Metairie. Call Joe Bandera (504) 888-2149.
JAN. 25—FLY TYING 101: 2-4 p.m., Orvis Shop, 7601 Bluebonnet Boulevard, Baton Rouge. No fee. Hands-on clinic covering basics of fly tying. Materials and tools provided. Registration required. Call (225) 757-7286.
JAN. 26—B.A.S.S. HIGH SCHOOL CENTRAL OPEN: 7 a.m. launch, 3 p.m. weigh-in, Cypress Bend Pavilion, Toledo Bend. Many. High School & Junior Series divisions. Website: bassmaster.com
JAN. 26—SOUTH LOUISIANA HIGHPOWER CLUB MATCH: 8:30 a.m., Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Range, St. Landry Road, Gonzales. NRA match rifle or service rifle, 200-yard/50-rounds match course. Fee $12 members, $15 nonmembers, $5 juniors. $15 annual club & Civilian Marksmanship Program membership (allows purchases from CMP). Other match dates: Feb. 23, March 29, April 26, May 24, June 28, July 26, Aug. 23, Sept. 27, Oct. 25, Nov. 29. Call George Serrett (225) 389-6118. Email: gserrett41@cox.net.
JAN. 27—RED STICK FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: 7 p.m., Independence Park Library, 7711 Goodwood Boulevard, Baton Rouge. Call Sydney Dobson (225) 892-1613. Website: rsff.org.
JAN. 27-30—GULF OF MEXICO FISHERY MANAGEMENT COUNCIL MEETING: Hyatt Centric Hotel, 800 Iberville Street, New Orleans. Monday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; Tuesday, 8:30-5:30, Reef Fish Committee; Wednesday, 8:30-11 a.m., committee meetings & 11:15 a.m.-5:30 p.m., full council meeting, public testimony 1:45-5:30 p.m.; Thursday, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. full council committee reports. Website: www.gulfcouncil.org.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: All groupers except closed for the take of goliath, Nassau & gag groupers in state/federal waters. Gag grouper closed in federal waters through May 31. Lane snapper season opened Jan. 1.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational red snapper, greater amberjack & gray triggerfish seasons in state and federal waters.
FALL INSHORE SHRIMP SEASON: Closed in state outside waters between Caillou Boca and Freshwater Bayou & closed in all state inside waters except portions of the Pontchartrain Basin. See state Wildlife & Fisheries for details closure map: wlf.louisiana.gov.
