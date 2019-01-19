THURSDAY
NEW ORLEANS FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: 7 p.m., St. Francis Xavier Church Hall, 444 Metairie Rd., Metairie. Call Joe Bandera (504) 888-2149.
SATURDAY
10TH ANNUAL BURDEN ARBOR DAY: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens, Burden Woods, 4560 Essen Lane, Baton Rouge. No admission fee. Plant a native tree sapling to reforest Burden Woods, scavenger hunt, children’s activities/harnessed tree-climbing, hayrides. Children must be accompanied by adult. Email Katie Guitreau: kguitreau@agcenter.lsu.edu. Postponed from Jan. 19.
ORVIS TRAVEL DAY: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Orvis Baton Rouge, 7601 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge. No cost. Meet destination fly fishing guides. Hourly presentations. Call (225) 757-7286.
HUNTING SEASONS
See 2018-2019 Louisiana Hunting Pamphlet for bag limits, shooting times, other restrictions & state WMA season dates.
JAN. 20--Final days for duck season in Coastal & West zones; for Deer/Primitive weapons in State Deer Area 2 & for Deer/Modern Firearms in State Deer Areas 1, 4, 5, 6 & 9, still-hunt only, either-sex take allowed.
DEER/PRIMITIVE WEAPONS: Jan. 21-31, State Deer Areas 1, 4 & 6 still-hunt only, either-sex take allowed.
DEER/PRIMITIVE WEAPONS FIREARMS: Jan. 21-31, State Deer Area 5 & 9, still-hunt only, bucks only.
DUCKS/YOUTH ONLY: Jan, 26, West Waterfowl Zone.
DUCKS: East Zone, Through Jan. 27, second split.
DEER/ARCHERY: State Deer Areas 3, 7, 8 & 10, through Jan. 15. Through Jan. 31, State Deer areas 1, 2 & 4, either-sex take allowed.
CANADA GEESE: Through Jan. 31, second split, statewide but closed in portions of Cameron and Vemilion parishes.
WOODCOCK: Through Jan. 31, statewide.
DUCKS/YOUTH ONLY: Feb. 2, East Waterfowl Zone.
GEESE: Through Feb. 10, second split, specklebelly, blue, snow & Ross’ species, statewide.
SNIPE: Through Feb. 28, statewide, second split.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Feb. 15 (either sex), State Deer Areas 5, 6 & 9.
SQUIRREL & RABBIT: Through Feb. 28, statewide private lands & selected wildlife management areas.
QUAIL: Through Feb. 28, statewide, private lands only.
AROUND THE CORNER
JAN. 27— SOUTH LOUISIANA HIGHPOWER CLUB MATCH: 8:30 a.m., Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Range, St. Landry Road, Gonzales. NRA match rifle or service rifle, 200-yard/50-rounds match course. Fee $12 members, $15 nonmembers, $5 juniors. $15 annual club & Civilian Marksmanship Program membership (allows purchases from CMP). Other match dates: Feb. 24, March 24, April 28, May 26, June 23, July 28, Aug. 25, Sept. 29, Oct. 27, Nov. 24. Call George Serrett (225) 389-6118. Email: gserrett41@cox.net.
JAN. 28—RED STICK FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: 7 p.m., Conference Room, Cabelas, Gonzales. Call Sydney Dobson (225) 892-1613. Website: rsff.org.
JAN. 29-FEB. 3—MAJOR LEAGUE FISHING PRO BASS TOUR: Inaugural tournament, Lake Toho, Kissimmee, Florida. Kick-off to 2019 season. Next events: Feb. 12-17, Lake Conroe, Jasper, Texas; March 26-31, Falls Lake, Shearon Harris Reservoir and Jordan Lake, Raleigh, North Carolina. Website: MajorLeagueFishing.com.
JAN. 31—NEW ORLEANS FLY FISHERS MEETING: 7 p.m., Lakeshore Marina, 7840 Lakeshore Drive, New Orleans. Call Jack Crais (504) 259-2329. Website: neworleansflyfishers.com.
FEB. 1—FLY FISHING FILM TOUR: 6 p.m., Pack & Paddle, 601 E. Pinhook, Lafayette. Tickets $15, includes refreshments, door prizes. Limited seating. Short worldwide fly fishing films. Website: packpaddle.com.
FEB. 1-2—ATLANTA FLY FISHING SHOW: Infinite Energy Center, 6400 Sugarloaf Pkwy, Duluth, Georgia. 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Feb. 1; 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Feb. 2. $10-$15. Website: flyfishingshow.com.
FEB. 2—FLY TYING 101: 2-4 p.m., Orvis, Perkins Rowe, Baton Rouge. No fee. Hands-on fly-tying basics. Materials, tools provided. Registration required. Call (225) 757-7286.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN SEASONS: Recreational all groupers except gag, goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational greater amberjack, red snapper and gray triggerfish seasons state and federal waters.
SHRIMP CLOSURE: Effective sunset Jan. 21, all inshore areas closed except open waters (the double-rig line) in Breton and Chandeleur Sounds. All state outside waters seaward of the Inside/Outside Shrimp Line remain open.
Email: jmacaluso@theadvocate.com