One day after being named to The Bowerman Watch List for the third time, freshman Mondo Duplantis has been named the USTFCCCA South Central Field Athlete of the Year for the indoor season.
Duplantis has placed first at all four meets he has competed in this season. He started the campaign off with a win at the Razorback Invitational with a pole vault clearance of 19 feet, 1½ inches. His next two performances came at home in Baton Rouge. He cleared 19-3 at the Bayou Bengal and his winning height at the LSU Twilight was 18-7½ inches.
His top performance came last weekend at the SEC Championships. He broke Shawn Barber’s (Akron) four-year old collegiate record with a clearance of 19-5 en route to securing first place. He now owns three of the top seven best clearances in indoor collegiate history.
Duplantis becomes the first male athlete from LSU to win this award since Damar Forbes did it in 2012. Duplantis will compete in next week’s NCAA championships. He will jump on Friday, March 8.