THURSDAY
NEW ORLEANS FLY FISHERS MEETING: 7 p.m., Lakeshore Marina, 7840 Lakeshore Drive, New Orleans. Call Jack Crais (504) 259-2329. Website: neworleansflyfishers.com.
SATURDAY
NRA BASIC PISTOL/ENHANCED CARRY COURSE: 8:30 a.m., Southwest Mississippi Gun Club, McComb, Miss. Fee $65. Approved for Louisiana residents. Attendees should bring own semiautomatic/revolver pistols (rimfire or centerfire semi-auto/revolvers; Louisiana residents must use semi-auto & revolver to meet La. requirements)/50 rounds of ammo for each weapon, lunch & beverage; 22 caliber rimfire available at range. Eye, hearing protection recommended. Preregistration requested. Email: Doug Bowser: douglasmbowser@yahoo.com. Call club (601) 341-8797.
SUNDAY
SOUTH LOUISIANA HIGHPOWER CLUB MATCH: 8:30 a.m., Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Range, St. Landry Road, Gonzales. NRA match rifle or service rifle, 200-yard/50-rounds match course. Fee $12 members, $15 nonmembers, $5 juniors. $15 annual club & Civilian Marksmanship Program membership (allows purchases from CMP). Final 2019 match. Call George Serrett (225) 389-6118. Email: gserrett41@cox.net.
MONDAY
RED STICK FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: 7 p.m., Goodwood Library, Baton Rouge. Call Sydney Dobson (225)892-1613. Website: rsff.org.
TUESDAY
DOUBLE NICKEL BASS TOURNAMENT: 10:30 a.m., East Pearl River Launch, U.S. 90 Bridge. Weekly event for anglers 55 and older. Singles tournament (two allowed in boat but keep catch separate). Fee $15. Call Joe Picone (985) 630-4170.
HUNTING SEASONS
Note: Deer/Archery season have either-sex take allowed except where specified & except when there is a bucks-only modern firearms period. Self-clearing permits required on all wildlife management areas. WMA hunting permit required for ages 18-59. Check 2019-2020 state hunting pamphlet for specific hunting regulations & zones.
DUCKS: Nov. 23-Dec. 8, East Waterfowl Zone.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Dec. 1, State Deer Area 7, still-hunt only.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Dec. 2-29, State Deer Area 7, with/without dogs.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Dec. 3, State Deer Area 2, still-hunt only.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Dec. 4-Jan. 12, State Deer Area 2, with/without dogs.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Dec. 6, State Deer Areas 1, 3, 4, 6 & 8, still-hunt only.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Dec. 6, State Deer Area 5, still-hunt only & bucks only except Nov. 29-Dec. 1 either-sex weekend.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Dec. 6, State Deer Area 9, still-hunt only & bucks only except Nov. 29-Dec. 1 either-sex weekend.
DUCKS: Through Dec. 8, Coastal & West Waterfowl zones.
GEESE: Through Dec. 8, statewide. Includes specklebellies, blue, snow, Ross’ and Canada geese. (Take of Canada geese prohibited in portions of Cameron & Vermilion parishes.)
SNIPE: Through Dec. 8, statewide, first split.
RAILS/GALLINULES: Through Jan. 1, statewide.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Jan. 5, State Deer Area 10, still-hunt only.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Jan. 15, State Deer Areas 3, 7, 8 & 10.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Jan. 31, State Deer Areas 1, 2 & 4.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Feb. 15, State Deer Areas 5, 6 & 9.
RABBIT/SQUIRREL/QUAIL: Through Feb. 28, statewide, private lands only.
LICENSED HUNTING PRESERVES: Through April 30. Pen-raised birds only.
AROUND THE CORNER
NOV. 30—PAC WOMEN’S SPECKTACULAR KAYAK FISHING TOURNAMENT: 6 a.m. shotgun launch, PAC Kayak Rentals, Pointe-aux-Chenes. Entry fee $25 ($31 online). Non-motorized boats only. Heaviest 5 speckled trout stringer. Website: packayakrentals.com.
DEC. 3—ACADIANA FLY RODDERS PROGRAM: 6:30 p.m., Grace Presbyterian Church Hall, 415 Roselawn, Lafayette. Call Bob Tabbert (337) 781-3650.
DEC. 4—PONTCHARTRAIN BASIN FLY FISHERS MEETING: 6 p.m., Abita Brew Pub, 72011 Holly Street, Abita Springs. Call Corey Tohme (985) 624-9331. Website: pbasinflyfishers.blogspot.com.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Red snapper weekends only, until further notice; and, all groupers except closed for the take of goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational greater amberjack & gray triggerfish season in state and federal waters.
FALL INSHORE SHRIMP SEASON: Open in all state inside waters.
Email: jmacaluso@theadvocate.com