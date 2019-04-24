THURSDAY
SUNSET PADDLE: 6:30-8 p.m., Wampold Park, Baton Rouge Beach, Stanford Avenue, Baton Rouge. 12-and-older. Kayak & paddleboards. A BREC event. Fee $10-$15. Also April 25. Call BREC (225) 272-9200; email: outdooradventure@brec.org; website: webtrac.brec.org.
NEW ORLEANS FLY FISHERS MEETING: 7 p.m., Lakeshore Marina, 7840 Lakeshore Drive, New Orleans. Call Jack Crais (504) 259-2329. Website: neworleansflyfishers.com.
FRIDAY
FALSE RIVER COOKIE JAR BASS TOURNAMENT: 7 p.m.-midnight, La Express launch, Jarreau. Fee $40/boat (two-angler boats; pay at store before launching). Weekly event through spring, summer. Call Storm Randall (225) 937-0489.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
LAKE CONCORDIA FLY FISHING TRIP: Lake Concordia. Sponsored by Red Stick Fly Fishers, Baton Rouge. Registration required. Call Thad McDonald (225) 362-7901. Website: rsff.org.
SATURDAY
SAFARI CLUB INTERNATIONAL-LOUISIANA CHAPTER BANQUET: 6 p.m., Alexander Room, 3200 Ridgelake Drive, Metairie. Tickets $70. Buffet dinner, live/silent auctions. Email: jdhunt3@yahoo.com.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
3rd Annual FLY FISHIN’ FOR THE MISSION: April 27-28, PAC Kayak Rentals, Pointe-aux-Chenes. Saturday: Veterans fishing day, casting clinics, fly tying demos, kayak demos. Sunday tournament: entry fee $60/team. Boat, Kayak divisions. Heaviest 2-redfish stringer. Benefits Mission Six. Website: mission6.org.
SUNDAY
PADDLE UP 3: 7:30 a.m.-noon, boat launch, Highland Road Park, Baton Rouge. Kayak/paddleboard instruction. 8-and-older. A BREC event. Fee $10-$15. Call BREC (225) 272-9200; email: outdooradventure@brec.org; website: webtrac.brec.org.
SOUTH LOUISIANA HIGHPOWER CLUB MATCH: 8:30 a.m., Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Range, St. Landry Road, Gonzales. NRA match rifle or service rifle, 200-yard/50-rounds match course. Fee $12 members, $15 nonmembers, $5 juniors. $15 annual club & Civilian Marksmanship Program membership (allows purchases from CMP). Call George Serrett (225) 389-6118. Email: gserrett41@cox.net.
TUESDAY
LOUISIANA ARTIFICIAL REEF COUNCIL MEETING: 9 a.m., Joe Herring Room, state Wildlife & Fisheries headquarters, Quail Drive, Baton Rouge.
WEDNESDAY
PONTCHARTRAIN BASIN FLY FISHERS MEETING: 6 p.m., Abita Brew Pub, 72011 Holly Street, Abita Springs. Call Corey Tohme (985) 624-9331. Website:pbasinflyfishers.blogspot.com.
HUNTING SEASONS
See 2018-2019 Louisiana Hunting Pamphlet for bag limits, shooting times, other restrictions & state WMA season dates.
SPRING TURKEY: Through April 28, State Area B lands; through May 5, State Area A lands. Closed on Area C lands.
AROUND THE CORNER
MAY 3-4—PADDLEPALOOZA XIV KAYAK FISHING TOURNAMENT: Bridge Side Marina, Grand Isle. Bayou Coast Kayak Fishing Club event. Open to public. Entry fee $50 includes Friday evening meal, post-tournament fish fry, t-shirt and captain's bag. Preregistration required. Website: bckfc.org.
MAY 4—CATCHIN’ & COOKIN’ FOR DREAMS COME TRUE: Check-in St. James Boat Club & Bayside Tackle. Weigh-in 3 p.m. Lamar Dixon Expo, Gonzales. Weigh-in in-line deadline 4 p.m. Entry fee/big-bass pot $110/2-angler team. Off-limit area east of Bayou Shaefer. Public waters only. Rules meeting April 30, Fred’s on the River, Port Vincent; 10 percent fees to Dreams Come True. Call David Cavell (225) 937-0046 or Tammy Campanille (225) 405-2478.
MAY 4—SATURDAY TRAP SHOOT: 8:30 a.m., Southwest Gun Club, McComb, Mississippi. Weather permitting. ATA-style trap field/portable traps/25 singles or 12 pairs per round. Only 7½-shot size or smaller. Fee $5/round (cash/correct change only). Call Doug Bowser (601) 341-8797. Email: douglasmbowser@yahoo.com.
MAY 7—CCA BATON ROUGE CHAPTER BANQUET: 5:30 p.m., Raising Canes River Center, 275 S. River Road, Baton Rouge. Tickets $25-$75, tables $750-$1,250. Call Nolan Reynerson (225) 952-9200. Website: ccalouisiana.com.
MAY 7—ACADIANA FLY RODDERS PROGRAM: 6:30 p.m., Grace Presbyterian Church Hall, 415 Roselawn, Lafayette. Call Bob Tabbert (337) 781-3650.
MAY 11—WESTSIDE BASSMASTERS VETERANS OPEN: Safe daylight, Doiron’s Landing (either side), Stephensville. Registration 5 a.m. $150/boat. No fee for veterans. Donations benefit Wounded Warriors Project. Weigh-in jambalaya, soft drinks, door prizes. Call Darren Hernandez (225) 413-6139 or Joel Bezet (225) 776-6538.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN SEASONS: Recreational all groupers except gag, goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational greater amberjack, red snapper and gray triggerfish seasons state and federal waters. Red snapper season will open May 24 in state and federal waters, and amberjack season will reopen Aug. 1.
SHRIMP CLOSURE: Opened April 25, outside-waters area from northwest shore of Caillou Boca west to Atchafalaya River Ship Channel at Eugene Island. All inshore areas closed except open waters (double-rig line) in Breton and Chandeleur Sounds.
Email: jmacaluso@theadvocate.com