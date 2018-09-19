Venice bass are mean green feeding machines.
And why not? With offerings that would make a Gulf Coast casino buffet look like a roadside hash house, bass at the mouth of the Mississippi River feast on shrimp, crabs, fish and other delicacies floating by.
Fatter than a bass the same length from other parts of the state, Venice largemouths find a home in the Rouseau canes along the passes at the mouth of the mighty Mississippi.
The fish survive the rise and fall of the river and daily tide swings to make a life in a marine system filled with predators and prey.
The Rouseau canes not only provide protection from the predators, but also provide a source of habitat filled with food and protection from the sun’s tropical heat.
Bass anglers know a Venice bass trip — flippin’ the canes — is atop any bass-fishing bucket list. The days of catching hundreds of bass on a Venice trip, yes hundreds, are gone since storms like Katrina put a big dent in this fishery. However, if an angler has the right knowledge about the Delta, it’s possible to catch 50 or more in a single trip.
The first big piece of the puzzle is the Mississippi River and the river’s water levels. Any reading on the river’s New Orleans gauge above five feet means the water is high enough to cover most areas of the lower Delta. In other words, the bass can hide in the vast stands of canes and be almost impossible to reach.
A 5-foot river stage is good, a 4-foot level is better, and a 3-foot stage means break out the liniment because the old elbow is going to be sore.
Often it is late summer to early fall before the river hits that 5-foot mark on the Carrollton gauge. The Mississippi is the drain pipe for most of the United States, so when the snow melts in the spring or rains plague the upper Midwest, the river rises. It means anglers should check the stages before heading south to Venice.
Bass fishing the canes along the passes is a full-contact sport. A big flipping stick, a pegged sinker, and a stout hook are needed to pull these voracious creatures from their hiding places. Depending on water clarity, stained to green colored, anglers can use braided or monofilament lines.
If the banks are lined with hyacinth or patches of hydrilla, one-ounce sinkers are great for busting through the cover. If the river is around 3 feet, the bank may be free of any floating vegetation, and a simple, light Texas rig is great for flipping around the bases of the Rousseau cane patches that are usually free of floating cover.
Another good thing to know is leave the big flipping hooks at home. The Venice area is a jungle. Wide gap flipping hooks just hang up in the canes and other debris floating down the pass. For thick stuff try an EWG hook, but downsize to 2/0 or 3/0 sizes.
When possible, the old-fashioned straight shank worm hook is best. This is not a wide round-bend hook, but the original worm hook with the barbs on the shaft and a small bend and narrow gap from the point to the shaft.
Another big chunk of the puzzle is tide. Since the mouth of the river is so close to the Gulf of Mexico, tides influence feeding times and water levels on the canes. If at all possible, a trip planned when the tide is falling and at the lowest stage of that day’s tidal range give the angler the best chance for success.
The best time to go fishing is when you can. A trip may produce only a few fish in a four-hour period. Then, when the tide falls, the dark water flows out of the canes, and the next two hours is “OMG, where did all the bass come from.”
And, don’t become too concerned about bait colors. If you can’t find that Mardi Gras Zydeco color that Bubba from the bass club said was a must-have, just remember a few basic tips. For dark, coffee-colored water, black with red or blue flakes works great. When the water is a beautiful aqua green, anything watermelon-colored will work.
Then know, too, something real estate folks preach — location, location, location.
Bass range from the Venice area and all along the passes of the lower river. Delta Duck, the Delta National Wildlife Refuge, is a common honey hole. Anglers should check regulations first because some areas of Delta NWR become off limits during duck-hunting season.
Loomis, Dennis and other passes lined with canes are places to check. One section of cane might be great when the water is at 5 feet on the gauge, but terrible when the water drops below 3 feet. It doesn’t hurt to move from spot to spot until the fish are found. Basically, you can fish spots where there is little water behind the canes and just enough water in front of the cane stalks to hold fish — and the little critters they eat.
Finally, the slower the bait is presented the better. The bass are in a maze of canes, grass and cover. Big hops and fast-moving baits are less appealing than a slow-moving easy meal.
What’s become apparent during the past three decades is there is no better bass fishing than Venice and no better technique to learn than “flippin’ the canes.”
Add in a few redfish and flounder that might snap up a Texas-rigged worm, and this fishing trip can be filled with nonstop action. Remember river stages, tidal influence, and some level of expertise of flipping and punching baits into cover are what makes a trip to the delta a success.