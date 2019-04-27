Just think of Jonathan Montrel as Regis Prograis’ good luck charm.
Or vice-versa.
Either way, Montrel, fighting on the undercard of his fellow New Orleanian’s main event for the third time, remained undefeated Saturday with a second-round TKO of Ivan Reyes in the Cajundome.
“I hope that’s so,” said Montrel, who, like Prograis is a super lightweight. “I thanks Regis for helping me get on his cards.
“Regis is doing a lot for the city and the state.”
Saturday’s fight was Montrel’s first not to go the distance. It ended when Reyes (0-2) suffered a shoulder injury and his corner deemed he could not continue after the second round, which Montrel had dominated after an even first round.
“I think I would have gotten to him,” Montrel said. “I was pretty cautious there in the first round, but in the second round I got him with some body shots and when he covered up, I went to the head pretty good.”
The fight was Montrel’s first since Oct. 27, exactly six months ago, although a February fight was canceled when three prospective opponents dropped out.
“I want to fight more, and I need to fight more,” he said. “I hope winning like this doesn’t keep scaring people away.
“I just need to stay focused.”
Chase Dixon, Montrel’s trainer, was more blunt about the situation.
“This is getting to be a thing,” he said. “Either guys don’t want to fight Jonathan or they get in the ring with him and quit.
“We can’t get opponents. Two-and-oh, three-and-oh: Bring them on. We’ll fight ’em.
Hemphill wins again
New Orleans light-heavyweight Sean Hemphill ran his record to 2-0 when his opponent, Dennis Williams of Monroe (4-11-0) quit after the first round, complaining of an injured hand.
Hemphill had dominated the only round, although there were no knockouts.
Barrios beaten
Melissa Hernandez scored a lopsided, unanimous decision victory over previously unbeaten Selina Barrios in a 135-pound contest that opened Saturday night’s undercard.
Hernandez, a veteran from Miami, improved to 23-7-3 while Barrios, of San Antonio, dropped to 5-1.
Barrios finished with a gruesome cut over her left eye that a physician had to stitch up in a locker room in the bowels of the Cajundome, with a member of her camp saying, “It was too much, too soon.”
After Hernandez and Barrios lasted the full eight rounds, two judges scored the bout 79-73 in the Floridian’s favor, with one giving her an 80-72 nod.