Every dedicated fisherman has that one day he or she spent on the water that is engraved on their angling adventures’ memory.
For young Brantley Broussard it's the two days last weekend he spent on Toledo Bend. The St. Francisville lad won the Junior Southwest Bassmasters’ 7-10 age group with a 9.24-pound total.
The rest of his story is that one fish most bass fishermen dream about, a once-in-a-lifetime lunker largemouth, which, in young Brantley’s story, weighed a whopping 7.49 pounds. Easily, it was the heaviest bass of JSB’s two-day trip to our state’s largest reservoir.
Then, there was Friday, Oct. 21.
“It was a life-changing day for me,” Logan Latuso said.
It was the second day of the Bassmaster Central Open on Sam Rayburn Reservoir in east Texas.
Latuso, the son of one-time national touring pro Robbie Latuso, had fished the place in the past and done well.
But nothing like THAT day, nothing like his five-bass daily limit weighing an astounding 31 pounds, 4 ounces, a catch that included one lunker bass weighing 9 pounds, 13 ounces and another at 9-11.
“After Thursday, I had my bag packed and ready to make the trip home,” Latuso said, referencing the tournament rule that pushes only the top 10 anglers into the final day (in this case Saturday) on the water.
His first-day catch? Three bass for a 5-13 stringer. That was before the 31-pound stringer shoved him to the top of the 188-angler field. When Saturday’s weigh-in came, the Gonzales angler brought in four bass weighing 7-7 to give him a 44-8 total which was less than two pounds back of tour veteran Keith Combs’ 46-5 first-place weight. It left Latuso thinking about catching just one more keeper bass.
“It was crazy,” the 29-year-old Latuso said. “I was fishing grassbeds on the first day and kew I had to go looking for deeper water.”
He found bass over brushpiles in water as deep as 25 feet, and said he hoisted the first 9-pounder into his boat near 8:30 a.m. — on a Gibbs Delta 1-ounce jig with green pumpkin-colored Missile Baits D Bomb — and the second around noon by drop shotting a morning dawn-colored Missile Baits Roboworm.
So, what’s next?
His overall finish in Central Open events pushes him into a spot for the 2023 big-money Bassmaster Elite Series and, hopefully, the 2024 Bassmaster Classic.
And, next?
“Well, my dad always told me my time was coming,” Latuso said. “And, it’s going to mean a change for him, too. We have a firewater restoration company, and I had to run it while he was away fishing for those years in the Elites.
“I’ll work between tournaments next year,” he said, “but now he will have to work while I’m gone. Guess it’s an even trade.”
More Louisiana anglers
This week, longtime Venice-area charter skipper Brent Roy will team with Bassmaster Elite Series champion Wes Logan in the Yamaha Bassmaster Redfish Cup Championship in Port Aransas, Texas.
The Friday-through-Sunday competition begins with 10 two-angler teams broken into five “all-star” — bass anglers paired with saltwater veterans — and five teams of veteran coastal fishermen.
Then, next week, Capital City area hopeful Tim Carmouche leaves for Pickwick Lake in Florence, Alabama, for the Nov. 9-11 TNT Fireworks B.A.S.S. Nation Championship. He will be in a field of 47 other qualifiers in the Boater Division with the top three finishers earning a spot in the 2023 Bassmaster Classic.
Red snapper
The last days of an extended private recreational red snapper season produced enough of a catch to put our state slightly more than 1,700 pounds over our state’s allowed 809,315-pound allocation.
Wildlife and Fisheries’ marine fisheries managers used LA Creel for what they called a “preliminary” landings estimate totaling 811,090 pounds, 101%, of 2022’s allotment. The managers said the excess of 1,775 pounds — about280 fish — will be deducted from our state’s 2023 allocation, which has been set at more than 880,000 pounds.
In all, the last eight-day October season, gave Louisiana’s offshore fishermen (including state charterboats) 62 total days this year, a far cry from the nine-day seasons a decade ago. Wildlife and Fisheries estimated there was 39,216 pounds left after the weekends-only seasons were closed after the Labor Day weekend. It meant fishermen caught 40,991 pounds in the special eight-day season, which allowed for a four-fish-per-day take instead of a daily three-fish limit during the summer months.
For a detailed week-by-week catch estimate, to the agency’s website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/red-snapper.
The commission
A reminder, Thursday’s Wildlife and Fisheries Commission meeting will be held in the press room of Joe Aillet Stadium in the Louisiana Tech campus in Ruston.
After this week’s judging, the winner of the 2023-2024 Louisiana Waterfowl Conservation Stamp Competition will be announced along with consideration of an emergency declaration to set up what the LDWF is calling a “Special Certificate Agent System for Purposes of Online Motorboat Registration.”
Continued public comment will be taken on the proposed 15-fish, 13½-inch rule for taking speckled trout.
The meeting will have a live audio/video broadcast via Zoom.