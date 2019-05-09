CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Lafayette's Candice Walls won her opening match at the 2019 Golden Gloves National Tournament of Champions boxing tournament Thursday night, winning by a second-round TKO over Sarah Ratcliff of Cincinnati.
Walls, a member of the Ragin' Cajun Boxing Club, punched Ratcliff into two standing eight counts in the second round of their quarterfinal match in the Female Elite 152-pound weight class before the referee stopped the bout.
Walls, UL's assistant director of athletics for athletic performance and a member of the Ragin' Cajuns strength and conditioning staff for two years, advances to Friday night's semifinals; she will face the winner of Thursday's late bout between Leah Cooper of the NY Metro region and Kendra Reeves of the Rocky Mountain region.
A win in that scheduled 6 p.m. semifinal bout would put Walls into a Saturday night national championship bout.
Walls won her second straight Louisiana Golden Gloves title earlier this year — winning the first only six months after beginning formal boxing training — and earned the right to represent the Mid-South region in the national tournament by winning that title in April in Little Rock, Ark.