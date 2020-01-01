THURSDAY
PONTCHARTRAIN BASIN FLY FISHERS MEETING: 6 p.m., Abita Brew Pub, 72011 Holly Street, Abita Springs. Call Corey Tohme (985) 624-9331. Website: pbasinflyfishers.blogspot.com.
SATURDAY
SATURDAY TRAP SHOOT: 8:30 a.m., Southwest Gun Club, McComb, Mississippi. Weather permitting. ATA-style trap field/portable traps/25 singles or 12 pairs per round. Only 7½ shot size or smaller. Fee $5/round (cash/correct change only). Also Feb. 1, March 7, April 4, May 2, June 6, Aug. 1, Sept. 5, Oct. 3, Nov. 7, Dec. 5. Call Doug Bowser (601) 341-8797. Email: douglasmbowser@att.net.
TUESDAY
DOUBLE NICKEL BASS TOURNAMENT: 10:30 a.m., East Pearl River Launch, U.S. 90 Bridge. Weekly event for anglers 55 and older. Singles tournament (two allowed in boat but keep catch separate). Fee $15. Call Joe Picone (985) 630-4170.
HUNTING SEASONS
Note: Deer/Archery season have either-sex take allowed except where specified & except when there is a bucks-only modern firearms period. Self-clearing permits required on all wildlife management areas. WMA hunting permit required for ages 18-59. Check 2019-2020 state hunting pamphlet for specific hunting regulations & zones.
DEER/PRIMITIVE WEAPONS: Through Jan. 5, State Deer Areas 7 & 8.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Jan. 5, State Deer Areas 1, 3, 4, with/without dogs.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Jan. 5, State Deer Area 10, still-hunt only.
DEER/PRIMITIVE WEAPONS: Jan. 6-12, State Deer Area 3 & 10, still-hunt only.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Jan. 6-19, State Deer Areas 1 & 4 still-hunt only.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Jan. 12, State Deer Area 2, with/without dogs.
DEER/PRIMITIVE WEAPONS: Jan. 13-19, State Deer Area 2.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Jan. 15, State Deer Areas 3, 7, 8 & 10.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Jan. 19, State Deer Area 5, bucks only, with/without dogs.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Jan. 19, State Deer Area 6, with/without dogs.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Jan. 19, State Deer Area 9, bucks only, with/without dogs.
DUCKS: Through Jan. 19, Coastal Waterfowl Zone.
DOVES: Through Jan. 26, North Zone.
DUCKS: Through Jan. 26, East & West Waterfowl zones.
CANADA GEESE: Through Jan. 31, statewide. Closed in portions of Cameron & Vermilion parishes.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Jan. 31, State Deer Areas 1, 2 & 4.
DOVES: Through Jan. 31, South Zone.
WOODCOCK: Through Jan. 31, statewide.
GEESE: Through Feb. 9, statewide. Included specklebellies, blue, snow and Ross’ geese.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Feb. 15, State Deer Areas 5, 6 & 9.
RABBIT/SQUIRREL/QUAIL: Through Feb. 28, statewide, private lands only.
SNIPE: Through Feb. 28, statewide.
LICENSED HUNTING PRESERVES: Through April 30. Pen-raised birds only.
AROUND THE CORNER
JAN. 9—LOUISIANA WILDLIFE & FISHERIES COMMISSION MEETING: 9:30 a.m., Joe Herring Room, state Wildlife & Fisheries headquarters, Quail Drive, Baton Rouge. Top agenda item: proposed 2020-2021 hunting seasons.
JAN. 9—JUNIOR SOUTHWEST BASSMASTERS MEETING: 7 p.m., Seminar Room, Bass Pro Shops, Denham Springs. Boys & girls age-group bass tournaments for ages 7-10, 11-14 & 15-18 anglers. Thursday night followed 10 days later by tournaments sites TBD.Call Jim Breaux (225) 262-0929/(225) 772-3026.
JAN. 11—FLY FISHING 101 AT ORVIS: 8-10:30 a.m., Orvis Shop, 7601 Bluebonnet Boulevard, Baton Rouge. No fee. Beginners basics of casting, rigging, knots. Registration required. Call (225) 757-7286.
JAN. 11—FLY-TYING CLASS: 9 a.m.-noon, Ascension Parish Library, 708 South Irma Boulevard, Gonzales. No fee. Learn to make basic bream & bass flies. Must bring materials. Also Feb. 15, March 14. Call Darrel Crawford (225) 253-4127. Email: wimpflies@gmail.com.
JAN. 11—FLY TYING LEVEL 1: 9:30-11:30 a.m., Pack & Paddle, 601 E. Pinhook, Lafayette. No fee. Hands-on clinic covering basics of fly tying. Registration required. Website: packpaddle.com.
JAN. 11—FLY TYING 101 AT ORVIS: 2-4 p.m., Orvis, 7601 Bluebonnet Boulevard, Baton Rouge. No fee. Hands-on clinic covering basics of fly tying. Materials and tools provided. Registration required. Call (225) 757-7286.
JAN. 11—FLY FISHING FUNDAMENTALS: 2-5 p.m., Pack & Paddle, 601 E. Pinhook, Lafayette. No fee. Hands-on clinic covering basics of fly fishing. Registration required. Website: packpaddle.com.
JAN. 13—RED STICK FLY FISHERS PROGRAM: 7 p.m., Broadmoor United Methodist Church, Adult Education Building, 10230 Mollylea Drive, Baton Rouge. Call Gary Elbourne, (225) 752-0073. Website: rsff.org.
JAN. 15-17—BASSMASTER EASTERN OPEN: Kissimmee Chain of Lakes, Kissimmee, Florida. First of four tournaments. Website: bassmaster.com.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: All groupers except closed for the take of goliath, Nassau & gag groupers in state/federal waters. Gag grouper closed in federal waters through May 31.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational red snapper, lane snapper, greater amberjack & gray triggerfish seasons in state and federal waters. Lane snapper season will reopen Jan. 1, 2020.
FALL INSHORE SHRIMP SEASON: Closed in all state inside waters except portions of the Pontchartrain Basin. See state Wildlife & Fisheries for details closure map: wlf.louisiana.gov.
