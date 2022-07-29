GRAND ISLE — Friday’s second-day leaderboard of the three-day 94th annual International Grand Isle Tarpon Rodeo with divisions, specie categories, anglers, their hometowns (when available) and weight of catch in pounds. Boat name (anglers in parentheses) listed in tag & release divisions. The Redfish Stringer category is the weight of five redfish measuring minimum 16 inches but less than 27 inches long.
Tarpon: 1, Bert LeBouef Jr., 165.4. 2, Dale Prosperie, Houma, 152.6 pounds. 2, Al Cenac, Houma, 129.2.
Tarpon Tag & Release: 1, “Coon Pop,” (Cade Candies, Brock Jones) 200 points. 2, “LiL Coon,” (Greg Baudoin, Bert Lebouef) 200 points. 3, “Black Widow,” (Robbie Blanchard), 100 points. 4. “Rock-n-Roll,” (Kurt Cheramie) 100 points.
First tarpon: Dale Prosperie, Houma.
BIG GAME DIVISION
Blackfin Tuna: 1, David Zeumer, Weeky Wachee, Florida, 27.6. 2, Alan Langlois, Addis, 25.4. 3, Ben Katzenmeyer, Baton Rouge, 24.8.
Yellowfin Tuna: 1, Egan Palmisano, River Ridge, 60.8. 2, Schuyler Morris, Baton Rouge, 58.0. 3, Morris, 56.4.
No entries in Blue Marlin, Bull Dolphin nor Wahoo.
SHORELINE DIVISION
Amberjack: Closed season.
Barracuda: 1, Anna Nunally, Atlanta, 24.8. 2, Krinten Camardelle, Raceland, 20.2. 3, Melvin Richard, Metairie, 19.8
Bonito: 1, Gerrard Smith, Grand Isle, 16.8. 2, Smith, 13.4. 3, Ben Katzenmeyer, Baton Rouge, 13.0.
Cobia: 1, Ella Douglas, Thibodaux, 45.6. 2, Justin Arnold, Ocean Springs, Mississippi, 31.8. 3, Daniel Delaughter, Van Cleeve, Mississippi, 29.2
Grouper: 1, Darcey Kiffe, Larose, 38.6. 2, Ann Candies, Des Allemands, 26.2. 3, Kiffe, 23.0.
Jack Crevalle: 1, Andy Hebert, Raceland, 24.8. 2, Rob Breaux, Thibodaux, 21.6. 3, David Istre, Gray, 18.6.
Spanish Mackerel: 1, Kristen Comardelle, Raceland, 1.2.
Mangrove Snapper: 1, Chris Maggio, Livingston, 14.4. 2, Ella Douglas, Thibodaux, 11.0. 3, Brandon Andrews, Youngsville, 10.6.
Red Snapper: 1, Derek Tircuit, Baton Rouge, 24.8. 2, Chris Roques, Metairie, 21.2. 3, Ella Douglas, Thibodaux, 20.6.
No entries in Bluefish, King Mackerel, Spadefish nor Tripletail.
INSIDE DIVISION
Croaker: 1, Egan Palmisano, River Ridge, 1.6.
Gafftopsail Catfish: 1, Frank Duvic, Baton Rouge, 6.4 2, Don Duvic, Zachary, 5.8. 3, Matthew Keppinger, Boyce, 5.6.
Black Drum: 1, David Eberts, Mandeville, 44.0. 2, Mason Day, Grand Isle, 29.8. 3, Pierson Peebles, Lafayette, 17.6.
Redfish: 1, Caden Camardelle, Paradis, 31.2. 2, Camardelle, 28.8. 3, Allyison Cunningham, Des Allemands, 27.6
Sheepshead: 1, Mary Foles, River Ridge, 6.0. 2, Matt Fuertes, Grand Isle, 5.4.
Speckled Trout: 1, Benji Rayburn, Denham Springs, 4.8. 2, Terry St. Cyr, Lafayette, 4.6. 3, Scott Duplechain, Port Barre, 3.6.
White Trout: 1, Seth Melancon, Belle Chasse, 2.8. 2, Egan Palmisano, River Ridge, 2.6. 3, Allison Cunningham, Des Allemands, 0.4,
No entries in Flounder nor Redfish Stringer.
CHILDREN’S DIVISION
Hardhead Catfish: 1, Olivia Malcolm, 2.2. 2, Mason Day, Grand Isle, 1.6. 3, Day, 1.6.
Gafftopsail Catfish: 1, Louis Rodrigue, Port Allen, 3.0.
Channel Mullet: 1, Louis Rodrigue, Port Allen, 0.2.
Croaker: 1, Grant Giddens, Thibodaux, 0.4. 2, Beau Koch, 0.2. 3, Koch, 0.1.
Redfish (less than 27 inches): 1, Louis Rodrigue, Port Allen, 6.8.
Speckled Trout: 1, Louis Rodrigue, Port Allen, 1.6. 2, Rodrigue, 1.6. 3, Rodrigue, 1.6.
White Trout: 1, Jake Giddens, Thibodaux, 1.0. 2, Grant Giddens, Thibodaux, 1.0. 3, Anna Grace Giddens, Thibodaux, 0.8.
No entries in Flounder.
KAYAK DIVISION
Speckled Trout: 1, David Breaux, Cut Off, 2.4. 2, Breaux, 2.0. 3, Breaux, 1.8.
No entries in Redfish nor Redfish Stringer.