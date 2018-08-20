MONROE — Louisiana-Monroe athletic director Nick Floyd will step down effective Sept. 4, in order to focus on managing a physical health issue.
Floyd will be assigned a position within the university administration through Dec. 31.
Scott McDonald, who became ULM's CEO on July 16, will have day-to-day oversight of the athletic department.
"After a great deal of thought and reflection, I have made the difficult decision to step away from the position of Director of Athletics at ULM," Floyd said in a university news release. "Since this past winter, I have been dealing with a physical health issue that I believe can be more effectively addressed by cutting back my schedule and taking time to focus on getting well and feeling better.
"I have agreed to stay with the university for these next few months in another role in order to help facilitate this transition. My family and I are thankful for the opportunity to come to ULM; the future of the program is bright, and we wish everyone here the very best going forward."