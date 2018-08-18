August is the time the National Shooting Sports Foundation has set aside for Shooting Sports Month. It comes in time for hunters to get ready for their upcoming seasons.
NSSF is urging wing shooters to get to local ranges to sharpen skills for dove, teal, quail and waterfowl seasons, and for deer and small-game hunters to find a range to sight-in scopes.
There’s another reason, one which local gunsmith David Reynerson advanced two decades ago. Reynerson said his shop is filled with shotguns and rifles the week leading up to hunting seasons, and said the rush is more than any gunsmithing shop can handle.
With dove season just 13 days away, it’s time to get that troublesome shotgun in for repairs. Wait longer and you might have to borrow a gun to start the season, and borrowed shotguns usually lead to misses in the field.
Dove hunters’ other needs include:
- Check shotshells for rust on primers, and get to a store to replace the bad shells before shelves are clear of the shot sizes you want;
- Get a license. A basic hunting license is all you need, license-wise, but to be “legal” you also need a no-fee Harvest Information Program certificate. If you already have a license, but neet HIP, go to the state Wildlife and Fisheries website: wlf.louisiana.gov. Click on “Get a License/Permit” and follow instructions. You have to have a printer to get a HIP certificate to carry on your hunt. Or, go to LDWF headquarters or field offices, or to a vendor and ask to get HIP certified.
- Get bug spray, sunscreen and stock up on water, because it’s going to be hot for Sept. 1’s opening day.