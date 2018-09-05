Folks who first fought for the state to purchase Elmer’s Island, then watched access to this viable beach access to recreationally valuable fishing and crabbing paradise — along with other seaside activities — diminish in the wake of the BP-Deepwater Horizon oil disaster, are scratching their heads over the latest news coming from the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
In August, the LDWF and the Grand Isle Independent Levee District worked out an agreement for the “development of an aircraft hangar, an aircraft ramp and tie down, fuel tanks and fueling area as well as an area for a terminal building,” on Elmer’s Island.
If you don’t know Elmer’s history, it was family-owned property north and west of Grand Isle. For years, fishermen, sometimes with their families, paid a $5 fee to access the miles of beaches. As families often do, there was an ownership dispute among the heirs and the gate leading to the beaches was closed.
During the Gov. Bobby Jindal administrations, the state entered into talks with the Elmer family to buy the area and turn it into what could only be labeled in Wildlife and Fisheries’ terms a wildlife management area.
Then the extensive clean-up period following the oil disaster put the area off limits to all recreational activities. In the meantime, the restoration of the beaches and the salt marches behind the beaches swallowed months, then years, and the end result was restoration meant limited access to the beaches east and west of a parking area at the end of the road off La. 1.
Today, the agreement between the LDWF and the Grand Isle agency is projected by state officials to open what Gov. John Edwards said is “enhanced public use.”
Edwards statement from a LDWF release stated: “We expect that this airstrip will allow for enhanced public use and recreational activities on the Elmer’s Island Wildlife Refuge.”
LDWF secretary Jack Moutoucet said an increasing workload for state fisheries biologists is one reason for work on the airstrip, which had been in use for at least two decades two generations ago.
“In addition to increasing recreational access to the Elmer’s Island Wildlife Refuge and the Elmer’s Island Management Area, this airstrip will provide our agency easier access to our fisheries research lab and oyster hatchery,” Montoucet said.
And Grand Isle Mayor David Camardelle hailed the project as an economic boon for his island community.
“The Elmer’ Island Airstrip is an airstrip that historically serviced Grand Isle for many years. Now that the airstrip is public owned and locally operated, we have the opportunity to rebuild it into an airstrip that we can all be proud of. The economic, recreational and public safety benefits associated with this airstrip are tremendous,” Camardelle said.
Kayaks & bows
If you’re 8 and older, the Baton Rouge Recreation and Parks Commission is offering a program — Outdoor Adventure — to get folks into kayaks and onto paddleboards, and to teach the basics of archery.
It’s simple: Youngsters, 12 and older, and adults can register for Sunset Paddle, while Paddle Up 2, Paddle Up 3 and Paddle Up 4 is for anyone 8 and older with the progression of numbers indicating the level of expertise from beginners to intermediate-level paddlers. Fees run $10-$15.
The next Sunset Paddle is scheduled from 6:30-8 p.m. Sept. 20 for Wampold Park on University Lakes off Stanford Drive in Baton Rouge.
The Paddle Up schedule includes:
- Paddle Up 2, Sept. 13, 6-7 p.m. at Wampold Park, and 5:30-6:30 p.m., Oct. 11, Greenwood Community Park;
- Paddle Up 3, 8-11 a.m., Oct. 14, Highland Road Boat Launch;
- Paddle Up 4, 7 a.m.-2 p.m., Dec. 1, Lake Martin.
- SUP with the Sun, a stand-up paddle course, 6:30- 7:30 a.m., Wampold Park, Sept. 19, Oct. 17 & Nov. 13.
BREC’s bow-and-arrow offering — Guardian and Me Archery Program — is open to adults and youths 8 and older. The schedule: 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 11, Plank Road Park and 6-7:30 p.m. Nov. 14 at Womack Park. The fee is $20 per adult-youth team.
For details and to reserve a spot, call BREC (225) 272-9200; email: outdooradventure@brec.orgor, or website: webtrac.brec.org.