Ever since Gulf of Mexico red snapper became a big issue more than 20 years ago, anyone paying attention has had to decipher a long list of governmental acronyms.
There’s always the risk of boring a reader with all levels of government intervention/intrusion in this matter, so let’s start with the latest players: NMFS (National Marine Fisheries Service); GMFMC (Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council); and MRIP (Marine Recreational Information Program).
After our state’s Congressional delegation, led by Rep. Garret Graves, gathered overwhelming support from Gulf and Atlantic states’ delegations and others, Congress passed the Modern Fish Act. It took at least six years for those men and women to bend enough ears to support demand that the NMFS (part of the U.S. Department of Commerce) change its data collection methods among other things.
Support came from a wide range of state- and university-based marine biologists who declared NMFS’ methods to be, in a word, “antiquated.”
Part of the Modern Fish Act was to move red snapper management from the GMFMS to the five Gulf states. Another was a demand that the NMFS use “the best available science” when it comes to developing management plans for a wide-ranging federally managed fish species.
To its credit, Louisiana was the first state to incorporate a workable red snapper date collection plan — called LA Creel — a system approved and lauded by fisheries scientists, then apparently copied by other states.
Within two weeks of surveys, LA Creel produces significantly more precise data than what the NMFS showed from the MRIP reports, which most times take a year to produce.
Then, more backing ($10 million) from Congress produced The Great Red Snapper Count, a study independent marine biologists worked to show how bogus the NMFS’ Gulf of Mexico red snapper numbers were. Their report documented three times more red snapper in the Gulf than the NMFS numbers.
So, what happened?
Earlier this year, the NMFS insisted it needed to infuse the five Gulf states’ red snapper management estimates into its out-of-date, outmoded and archaic MRIP system when it comes to the recreational red snapper catch. That came at the risk of defying the “best available science” mandate.
Even worse now is the GMFMC is ready to go along with NMFS’ plan. That’s not a surprise to anyone who’s followed the council’s well-known position favoring the commercial fishing sector over recreational fishing’s long-documented favorable economic impact to coastal communities from south Florida across the Gulf to southern Texas.
At the risk of miscounting, it appears at least 80 in Congress heeded the warnings from indendpdent fisheries scientists and have filed written comments opposing a move that could cut 50-60% of the annual recreational allotment to Alabama and Mississippi, and who knows what recreational fishermen could face in Louisiana, Texas and Florida.
Part of Graves’ letter to Commerce stated: “Red snapper is one of the most popular catches for Gulf anglers. The states have done a great job sustainably managing this important resource. States have the best available science and can make the best decisions for the species right off our coast — not someone in Washington, D.C.”
Red snapper is high on the GMFMC’s agenda this week in Corpus Christi, Texas. Public comment will be taken from 1:30-5 p.m. Wednesday and the council will consider final action Thursday.
To find out how to post your comments, go to the GMFMC’s website: gulfcouncil.org.
For now, MRIP seems to stand for Mega RIP-0FF.
And…
Through Aug. 7, LA Creel estimates show Louisiana’s private recreational red snapper landings are up to 572,036 pounds (71%) of our state’s 809,315-pound allocation for 2022.
The complete week-by-week landing estimates are posted on this Wildlife and Fisheries website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/red-snapper.
Interested?
Wildlife and Fisheries is offering a new Fishing Course Series designed to reach both beginner and veteran anglers — but it's only open to 10 licensed fishermen 18 and older.
The first session comes Saturday at the Outdoor Education Center in Woodworth. Next up is a Sept. 17 session at Laketown Park in Kenner, and the finale is Sept. 22 at Waddill Wildlife Refuge in Baton Rouge.
While tackle will be provided, anglers can bring their own gear, and students will receive fishing info and an H&H tackle package.
Call Chris Conner at (318) 487-5336 (email: cconner@wlf.la.gov) or Joshua Porter at (225) 763-3540 (email: jporter@wlf.la.gov).
Want to vote?
After publishing the list of ICAST’s Best of Show winners from the New Products Showcase earlier this month, the American Sportfishing Association, the organizer of this giant all-things-fishing show, wants you to get in on the act.
ASA invites all fishermen to “choose their ‘best of the best’ in the inaugural Anglers’ Choice Best of Show Award,” where everyday anglers can vote their personal favorites from the 2022 “Best of Category” award winners.
Voting runs Aug. 21-27 on the ASA website: icastfishing.org.