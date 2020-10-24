NOTICE: Previously scheduled events for November will not be posted and will be considered canceled unless advised by event organizers
MONDAY
RED STICK FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: 7 p.m., Room 204, Adult Ministries Building, Broadmoor United Methodist Independence Park Library, 10230 Mollylea Drive, Baton Rouge. Website: rsff.org.
MONDAY-THURSDAY
GULF OF MEXICO FISHERY MANAGEMENT COUNCIL MEETING: Via Webinar. Website: gulfcouncil.org. Topics: BP/Deepwater Horizon oil-spill disaster open ocean fish restoration & annual report to Congress on illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing. Committee/council meeting times & agendas posted on website: gulfcouncil.org. Public comment Wednesday, noon-2:30 p.m. (CDT).
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
BASSMASTER EASTERN OPEN: Lake Hartwell, Anderson, South Carolina. Website: bassmaster.com.
FRIDAY
CCA LOUISIANA SPORTING CLAYS CLASSIC: Covey Rise Lodge, Husser. 4-shooter teams. Call Nolan Reynerson (225) 952-9200/email: nolan@ccalouisiana.com.
HUNTING SEASONS
Note: Either sex take allowed for deer hunters except where noted. Special licenses for archery season.
DEER/PRIMITIVE WEAPONS: Through Oct. 30, State Deer Area 2.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Oct. 31-Dec. 9, State Deer Area 2, still hunt only.
SNIPE: Nov. 2-Dec. 6, statewide.
DOVES: Through Nov. 15, North Zone; through Nov. 29, South Zone.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Nov. 29, State Deer Area 3, 7, 8 & 10, still-hunt only.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Jan. 15. State Deer areas 3, 7, 8 & 10.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Jan. 31. State Deer areas 1, 2 & 4.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Feb. 15. State Deer areas 5, 6 & 9.
RABBITS/SQUIRRELS: Through Feb. 28, statewide, private lands.
AROUND THE CORNER
NOV. 1—RETURN TO STANDARD TIME: 2 a.m.
NOV. 4—BATON ROUGE CHAPTER/DELTA WATERFOWL BANQUET: 5:30 p.m.. L’Auberge Casino. Baton Rouge. COVID-19/Phase 3 procedures (250 maximum). Tickets $25-$65, $650 tables. $650-$2,400 sponsors. Call Jonathan Walker (225) 810-3294/(225) 276-6380.
NOV. 5—WILDLIFE & FISHERIES COMMISSION MEETING: 9:30 a.m., Joe Herring Room, state Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters, Quail Drive, Baton Rouge. COVID-19 limits for attendees.
NOV. 5—JUNIOR SOUTHWEST BASSMASTERS MEETING: Boys & girls age-group bass tournaments for ages 7-10, 11-14 & 15-18 anglers. Call Jim Breaux (225) 772-3026.
LDWF UPDATES
-All Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries offices and wildlife management areas are open with mandates for social distancing, face masks and other virus-preventing measures. Public restrooms at those sites are closed.
-Alligator hunting season extended through Oct. 24 in East Zone & through Oct. 31 in West Zone.
-Hunter Education classes have resumed. Website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/hunter-education.
-Fort Polk-Vernon/Peason Ridge WMAs will be closed Oct. 31-Nov. 1 for military training.
-Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge & Wolf Bay Campground (La. 112 in West Bay WMA, Allen Parish) closed. Hurricane Laura damage.
-The South Bosco Tract ATV/ UTV Trail on the Russell Sage WMA is closed (erosion). Tract remains open for hunting but walk-in only.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Greater amberjack (through Oct. 31), gray triggerfish (through Oct. 25), lane snapper & all groupers except closed for the take of goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational red snapper & commercial king mackerel.
SHRIMP: Fall inshore season opened statewide.
