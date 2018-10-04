TULANE AT CINCINNATI
WHEN: 11 a.m.
RECORDS: Tulane 2-3, 1-0 AAC; Cincinnati 5-0, 1-0
TV: ESPNU
SERIES: Tulane leads 11-5
BRIEFLY: While much of the talk at Tulane has been about winning six games to become bowl-eligible, the fact is the Green Wave is tied for the early AAC West lead with SMU and become 2-0 in league for the first time since entering the AAC in 2014. Cincinnati, though, comes into its homecoming game undefeated, albeit against FBS teams which have four combined victories, one less than Ohio State’s, which beat the Wave 56-7 has by itself. The Bearcats, who have surpassed their victory totals of both 2016 and 2017, rank No. 2 nationally in scoring defense (12.2 ppg.), led by DT Cortez Boynton (4.5 sacks, 9 TFL). Tulane had 496 yards in its 40-24 upset of Memphis last week, but will be hard-pressed to reach those marks again.
UL-MONROE AT OLE MISS
WHEN: 3 p.m.
RECORDS: ULM 2-3; Ole Miss 3-2
TV: SEC Network
SERIES: Ole Miss leads 3-0
BRIEFLY: Losers of three straight after winning their first two, the Warhawks face a tough task at reversing things. Not only are they winless in Oxford, but Ole Miss is 73-15-2 in homecoming games and has won 19 of the past 21. There should be a lot of passing in this one. The Rebels’ Jordan Ta’amu leads the SEC with 1,537 passing yards while ULM’s Caleb Evans is second in the Sun Belt at 238.4 ypg. He’s also his team’s top rusher with 264 yards. To have any chance, the Warhawks must do better in the first half than they did last week at Georgia State when they gave up 355 yards and had three turnovers in an eventual 46-14 defeat.
SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA AT INCARNATE WORD
WHEN: 4 p.m.
RECORDS: Southeastern 2-3, 2-1 Southland; Incarnate Word 2-2, 2-0
STREAMING: IUW Video
SERIES: Southeastern leads 4-1
BRIEFLY: The Lions are where they were at this point last year, winners of two straight after starting 0-3, with three winnable games — Incarnate Word, Houston Baptist and Abilene Christian — coming up before closing against ranked foes Sam Houston, McNeese and Nicholls State. SLU wide receiver Austin Mitchell had a breakout game in last week’s victory against Northwestern State with 182 receiving yards on five catches plus a 41-yard punt return to set up a touchdown. Lions QB Chason Virgil’s 1,526 passing yards is third in the FBS.
UAB AT LOUISIANA TECH
WHEN: 6 p.m.
RECORDS: UAB 3-1, 1-0 CUSA; Louisiana Tech 3-1, 1-0
STREAMING: ESPN+
SERIES: Louisiana Tech leads 5-1
BRIEFLY: Louisiana Tech will be looking to avoid a letdown after its dramatic 29-27 victory against CUSA West favorite North Texas which was decided on a blocked field goal as time expired. Maybe memories of last year’s game against UAB, which the Bulldogs lost 23-22 when their potential game-winning field goal, will help. Senior defensive end Jaylon Ferguson continues to be a force for the Bulldogs. He had four sacks, six total tackles and two QB hurries in the North Texas game. Not surprisingly, he was named CUSA Defensive Player of the Week.
UL-LAFAYETTE AT TEXAS STATE
WHEN: 6 p.m.
RECORDS: UL-Lafayette 1-3, 0-1 Sun Belt; Texas State 1-3, 0-1
STREAMING: ESPN+
SERIES: UL-Lafayette leads 4-0
BRIEFLY: After losing three straight after beating Grambling in their opener, even a road trip must look inviting to the Cajuns, especially since it’s against a team with the same record and which UL-Lafayette has outscored 134-47 in their previous four meetings. Despite the losing streak, the Cajuns do have the Sun Belt’s leading rusher in Trey Ragas (51 carries, 405 yards). His 7.9 yards-per-carry average is No. 3 in the country. Another plus for UL-Lafayette — the Cajuns have scored nothing but touchdowns in their 14 trips inside the red zone.
ABILENE CHRISTIAN AT MCNEESE STATE
WHEN: 6 p.m.
RECORDS: Abilene Christian 2-3, 1-2 Southland; No. 10 McNeese 4-1, 3-0
STREAMING: McNeeseSports.com
SERIES: McNeese leads 5-0
BRIEFLY: After surviving a rain-filled 17-10 victory against Stephen F. Austin last week, the Cowboys will be looking to maintain their hold on the Southland Conference lead at home against the Wildcats. McNeese prevailed last week despite only 78 passing yards. That was in large part because of a suburb effort by linebacker B.J. Blunt, who had a career-high 12 tackles, 5½ stops for a loss two sacks and a fumble recovery. He was the SLC Defensive Player of the Week for the second time this season.
NICHOLLS STATE AT NORTHWESTERN STATE
WHEN: 6 p.m.
RECORDS: No. 12 Nicholls 3-2, 2-1 SLC; Northwestern, 2-2, 1-1
TV: CST
SERIES: Northwestern State leads 28-17
BRIEFLY: The two in-state rivals, meeting for the 46th straight year, are trying to remain in contention in the Southland Conference. The game is also for the NSU trophy symbolic of which school has the rights to the initials. Nicholls racked up 613 yards in last week’s 50-27 victory against Lamar. It was the Colonels' most points against a Division I opponent since 2007. Nicholls QB Chase Fourcade accounted for five touchdowns against the Cardinals, three passing and two rushing, and freshman Julien Gums rushed for 152 yards on just 10 carries. The Demons had 94 offensive snaps last week at Southeastern, but scored only one offensive touchdown in a 28-21 defeat. This is the first of three straight games against ranked foes for Northwestern State, which faces No. 17 Sam Houston and No. 20 Central Arkansas in the next two weeks.
OKLAHOMA PANHANDLE AT GRAMBLING
WHEN: 6 p.m.
RECORDS: Oklahoma Panhandle 2-3; Grambling, 1-3
STREAMING: gsutigers.com
SERIES: First meeting
BRIEFLY: After seeing their conference winning streak snapped at 26 games last week in a 22-16 loss to Prairie View last week, the Tigers should be in good bounce-back position against the NAIA Aggies. Grambling has outscored its previous two non-Division I foes 103-32 over the past two seasons and has won 13 straight home games. Oklahoma Panhandle is coming off a 29-16 loss to Lyon College.